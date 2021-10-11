RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Werner double sees Germany qualify for Qatar World Cup

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Timo Werner scored twice as Germany beat North Macedonia to qualify for next year's World Cup on Monday

Timo Werner scored twice as Germany beat North Macedonia to qualify for next year's World Cup on Monday Creator: Nikolay DOYCHINOV
Timo Werner scored twice as Germany beat North Macedonia to qualify for next year's World Cup on Monday Creator: Nikolay DOYCHINOV

Germany continued their spotless record under new coach Hansi Flick and secured qualification for the 2022 World Cup as Chelsea striker Timo Werner scored twice in a 4-0 rout of North Macedonia on Monday.

Recommended articles

Just months after they slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat to the same opponent on home soil, Germany cruised to a dominant win in Skopje to increase their lead at the top of Group J to eight points and secure their berth at next year's tournament in Qatar.

Werner's Chelsea team-mate Kai Havertz also got on the scoresheet and Jamal Musiala scored his first international goal as Germany made it five wins out of five under Flick, who took over from Joachim Loew after Euro 2020.

"After we took the lead it was easier for us," Werner told RTL broadcaster. 

He added that Flick's faith in him had helped him to shrug off growing criticism of his form in recent months. 

"When a coach likes you and trusts you, then it helps every striker, especially me. I need that trust, and Flick gives that to me 100 percent," he said. 

Fellow goalscorer Havertz said that Germany would be aiming high in Qatar after failing to make it past the first two rounds at both of their last two major tournament appearances.

"We are always out to win titles, but we know we have a long way to go and a lot of work ahead of us."

Germany were wasteful in the first half, with striker Werner squandering several chances and Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry forcing saves from North Macedonian goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Havertz finally opened the scoring just after the break, slotting into an empty net after a lightning counter-attack.

Werner doubled the lead with a sharp volley on 70 minutes, before curling a third into the bottom corner a few minutes later.

Seven minutes from time and shortly after coming on to replace Werner, Musiala fired a low shot past Dimitrievski.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

Nigerian women's basketball team D'Tigress are champions of Africa for the 3rd time in a row

Nigerian women's basketball team D'Tigress are champions of Africa for the 3rd time in a row

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

Trending

Andre Ayew snubs Salah, Mahrez and Aubameyang as he names Africa’s best footballer

Andre Ayew snubs Salah, Mahrez and Aubameyang as he names Africa’s best footballer

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

Nigeria 0 Vs 1 CAR: Awful Super Eagles fall to a first home defeat in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in 40 years

Super Eagles of Nigeria lose to CAR (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Nigeria Vs CAR: Form guide, head to head, prediction and how to watch the 2022 World Cup Qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria