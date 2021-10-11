Werner double sees Germany qualify for Qatar World Cup

Just months after they slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat to the same opponent on home soil, Germany cruised to a dominant win in Skopje to increase their lead at the top of Group J to eight points and secure their berth at next year's tournament in Qatar.

Werner's Chelsea team-mate Kai Havertz also got on the scoresheet and Jamal Musiala scored his first international goal as Germany made it five wins out of five under Flick, who took over from Joachim Loew after Euro 2020.

"After we took the lead it was easier for us," Werner told RTL broadcaster.

He added that Flick's faith in him had helped him to shrug off growing criticism of his form in recent months.

"When a coach likes you and trusts you, then it helps every striker, especially me. I need that trust, and Flick gives that to me 100 percent," he said.

Fellow goalscorer Havertz said that Germany would be aiming high in Qatar after failing to make it past the first two rounds at both of their last two major tournament appearances.

"We are always out to win titles, but we know we have a long way to go and a lot of work ahead of us."

Germany were wasteful in the first half, with striker Werner squandering several chances and Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry forcing saves from North Macedonian goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Havertz finally opened the scoring just after the break, slotting into an empty net after a lightning counter-attack.

Werner doubled the lead with a sharp volley on 70 minutes, before curling a third into the bottom corner a few minutes later.