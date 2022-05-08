'We're still richer' - Reactions as Manchester City take driving seat in title race with easy win over Newcastle

Imago

The Cityzens were looking to move on from their champions league heartbreak in mid-week as all attention turned back to the premier league, as they look to secure consecutive league titles.

First Half

The Cityzens opened the scoring through Raheem sterling in the 19th minute to put the home side 1-0 up.

Pep Guardiola's men continued to dominate proceedings and were once again rewarded, with yet another goal.

Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte, latched on to a loose ball from a Dubravka save after Rodri volleyed an effort from Kevin de Bruyne's corner - the 27-year-old was quickest to react to the rebound as put City 2-0 up to head into the break with the advantage.

Second Half

City resumed the second 45 with the same energy as they did in the first- half as they continued to dominate proceedings.

Spanish midfielder Rodri, extended the Blues' lead even further after beating Dubravka at his near post from a Kevin de Bruyne corner to put City 3-0 up.

It continued to be the City controlling proceedings, as the Magpies could not find an answer for Pep Guardiola's men.

63rd minute substitute Phil Foden, who replaced Gabriel Jesus - added a fourth in stoppage time, but the onslaught wasn't complete as Raheem Sterling grabbed his brace in the 93rd minute of stoppage to condemn the Toons to a 5-0 defeat.

The win for Pep Guardiola's men now puts them three points ahead of title contenders Liverpool with three games to go in the Premier league title race.

Following City's demolition of Newcastle on Sunday evening, Magpies fans took to twitter to remind the Etihad outfit who's got the most dough irrespective of the result