Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

We're still in the race, says disappointed Iceland boss

Football We're still in the race, says disappointed Iceland boss

  • Published:

Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson declared his side were still in the race for a place in the World Cup last 16 despite Friday's 2-0 loss to Nigeria.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson declared his side were still in the race for a place in the World Cup last 16 despite Friday's 2-0 loss to Nigeria.

Iceland's fate is no longer in their own hands, however, as Nigeria will join Croatia as qualifiers from Group D if they beat Argentina on Tuesday.

But any other result in that match could see Iceland squeeze through with a victory against familiar opponents Croatia at the same time.

Iceland went through ahead of Croatia in UEFA qualifying to reach Russia while the Eastern Europeans needed a playoff to secure their place.

"It's a strange fact that we are still in the race," Hallgrimsson told reporters after the match. "We didn't think we would go through this World Cup without a loss and losses are always difficult to swallow.

"I have to hail my players, they gave everything, they tried what they could but it was just not our day in so many ways."

He said he had been impressed with the Luka Modric-inspired side, who are already through from Group D thanks to a stunning 3-0 win over Argentina on Thursday.

"We only need to beat Croatia," he said with a smile. "Which is possibly easier to say than do.

"We've played Croatia four times in four years and we've often said we're like a married couple trying to get divorced but we always meet up again.

"They have had two really, really good performances in the World Cup. The last one was a shining example of how good Croatia is."

Two stunning second-half goals from Ahmed Musa sunk Iceland, who faded badly after half-time and missed an 82nd minute penalty, which could have given them a lifeline, when Gylfi Sigurddsson blazed over the bar.

Croatia sit pretty with six points at the top of Group D. Nigeria are second on three points while Iceland and Argentina have just one point apiece from their opening 1-1 draw, though Lionel Messi's side are bottom on goal difference.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Iceland Live Super Eagles win 2-0 in World Cup 2018 gamebullet
2 Super Eagles Ahmed Musa becomes Nigeria's highest goal scorer at World Cupbullet
3 Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles...bullet

Football

Relieved German players celebrate after Toni Kroos's winner against Sweden
Football German crisis averted for now, but World Cup holders have work to do
Spain's Diego Costa (R) celebrates his goal with teammate Isco during their Russia 2018 World Cup Group B match against Iran, in Kazan, on June 20
Football Isco urges Spain to stay true to selves in Morocco decider
Toni Kroos celebrates after scoring Germany's late winner against Sweden in Sochi
Football Germany rescue World Cup hopes with dramatic Kroos winner
Xherdan Shaqiri was born in Kosovo but moved to Switzerland as a child
Football FIFA investigates Swiss players' pro-Kosovo World Cup celebrations