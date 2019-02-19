Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and tennis superstar Novak Djokovic were among the major winners at the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards.

The Laureus World Sports Awards is a celebration of the best sports stars over the previous year.

The award ceremony was held at the Monte-Carlo complex, Monaco on with several athletes and sporting icons present to grace the occasion.

Wenger who is currently without a club received a Lifetime Achievement honour at the award ceremony for his contribution to the world of football.

After a fantastic 2018 winning multiple grand slam title Djokovic won the prestigious Sportsman of the Year.

Djokovic who is the world number one in tennis beat six other nominees to claim the award.

Nominees in the same category included Paris Saint-Germain youngster Kylian Mbappe who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France.

Others are Real Madrid and Croatia superstar Luka Modric, Eliud Kipchoge who won the London Marathon.

To complete the list were Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton.

American Gymnast Simone Biles was named Sportswoman of the Year as she beat competition from triathlete Daniela Ryf, and tennis stars Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber and skiers Esther Ledecka and Mikaela Shiffrin.

Other awards given at the occasion included 2019 Australian Open Noami Osaka who won the Breakthrough Award, Eliud Kipchoge with the Achievement Award.