RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Weah, Dest spark US World Cup hopes as Costa Rica beaten

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Sergino Dest scores a spectacular equaliser for the United States in Wednesday's 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Costa Rica

Sergino Dest scores a spectacular equaliser for the United States in Wednesday's 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Costa Rica Creator: Emilee Chinn
Sergino Dest scores a spectacular equaliser for the United States in Wednesday's 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Costa Rica Creator: Emilee Chinn

Timothy Weah set up the winner as the United States came from behind to defeat Costa Rica 2-1 and reignite their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Weah, who plays for French champions Lille, was drafted into the US starting line-up shortly before kick-off after D.C. United's Chris Arriola suffered an injury in the warm-up.

The 21-year-old son of Liberian football icon George Weah was instrumental in the winning US goal, picking up a pass from Barcelona wingback Sergino Dest and rifling a shot towards Costa Rica goalkeeper Leonel Moreira's near-post.

Weah's effort cannoned off the woodwork and ricocheted off Moreira and into the net for an own goal by the Costa Rica goalkeeper on 66 minutes.

It completed a well-earned comeback for US coach Gregg Berhalter's young side, who recovered after falling behind to a Costa Rica goal inside the first minute from Keysher Fuller before Dest's 25th-minute equaliser.

The win in Columbus, Ohio, put the USA on top of the eight-team CONCACAF qualifying standings with 11 points from six games, although Mexico could reclaim top spot with a point or more against El Salvador later Wednesday.

"The team dug in and stuck together and I was really happy with the performance after conceding the first minute goal," US captain Tyler Adams said.

The US had suffered an upset 1-0 away defeat to Panama on Sunday, when Berhalter was criticised for making seven changes from the team that beat Jamaica last week.

Against Costa Rica on Wednesday, Berhalter returned to the nucleus of the team that had brushed aside Jamaica, making 10 changes, and his team looked a more threatening and dynamic unit as a result.

The line-up was also the youngest ever US team to start a World Cup qualifying match, with an average age of 22 years and 229 days.

But the Americans were given a fright early on when a swift counter-attack by Costa Rica saw Ronald Matarrita beat Dest down the left flank before crossing to the far post for Fuller to volley home from inside the area.

The setback galvanised the US, however, and they dominated possession for long periods before drawing level midway through the half.

Weah broke down the left and played a deep cross that found Yunus Musah on the opposite flank. The Valencia midfielder laid off to Dest, who cut in and rifled a left-footed shot into the top corner past Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas.

The US were reminded of the Costa Rica threat on the counter-attack however on 37 minutes, when it took a last-ditch tackle from Chris Richards to deny Jonathan Moya as he beared down on goal.

Celso Borges also forced a smart save from US keeper Zack Steffen on 39 minutes.

After Navas departed at half-time with a muscle injury, the US took the lead with an own goal from Moreira.

Fuller's attempt to control a pass from Weston McKennie succeeded only in deflecting the ball into the path of Weah, whose thunderous effort flew off the woodwork onto Moreira and into the net.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

Why won’t my ex just stop texting me?

Why won’t my ex just stop texting me?

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

NDC officer vanishes after allegedly impregnating daughter & aborting the pregnancy

NDC officer vanishes after allegedly impregnating daughter & aborting the pregnancy

El-Rufai appoints 28-year-old Khalil as head of investment agency

El-Rufai appoints 28-year-old Khalil as head of investment agency

Trending

Andre Ayew snubs Salah, Mahrez and Aubameyang as he names Africa’s best footballer

Andre Ayew snubs Salah, Mahrez and Aubameyang as he names Africa’s best footballer

Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Central African Republic 2-0 in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria now have nine points from four games in the qualifiers

Nigeria 0 Vs 1 CAR: Awful Super Eagles fall to a first home defeat in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in 40 years

Super Eagles of Nigeria lose to CAR (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Predicted Super Eagles starting lineup for the match against the Central African Republic in the 2022 World Cup qualifier

Predicted Super Eagles starting lineup for the match against the Central African Republic in the 2022 World Cup qualifier