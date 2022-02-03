Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams Mikel Arteta over Aubameyang exit

Considering Arsenal's inability to bring in a new striker, pundits and fans alike are left wondering what Mikel Arteta has up his sleeve for the rest of the season.

One openly vocal critic has been former Arsenal record goalscorer, Ian Wright. Wright is still finding it hard to come to terms with Aubameyang's departure especially when you consider his bumper contract.

“I didn’t think it would come to this. I thought it would be resolved because it was only a year ago that Auba signed that new contract.

Wright believes giving the Gabonese forward a new contract that will reportedly save the gunners around €25m was very reckless.

“If there was something wrong with what he was doing, there would have been a build-up of misdemeanours for the manager to say ‘let’s not sign him because he’s been doing this or that.

“If they knew he was doing things they didn’t like, why did they sign him up for so much money and then a year later he’s gone?" Wright said.

A clinical striker in his day, Wright is looking to put the whole fiasco behind him, but he remains concerned with Arsenal's perceived lack of firepower.

“I don’t know what’s happened between the two of them and I’m not really bothered, but I’m concerned that it couldn't be healed at a time when we need goals.

“I watched their last game against Burnley and didn’t see anything in that team to make me feel I could see what they were doing to score." the former Striker said.