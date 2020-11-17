Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has warned a Sierra Leone player that he and his teammates are angry ahead of their second clash in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

A second-half collapse saw the Super Eagles give up a 4-1 lead to end the first leg against Sierra Leone with just a 4-4 draw at home in Benin City on Friday, November 13, 2020.

The Super Eagles had a four-goal lead just before halftime, but the Sierra Leoneans fought back and scored goals to snatch a point from the game.

Ahead of the second leg on Tuesday, November 17, Iheanacho has warned a member of the opposition team that the Super Eagles are angry.

In a video that emerged online, the Leicester City striker is heard having a conversation in Pidgin English with Sierra Leone striker Kei Kamara.

“Una try but we no go mercy for una here o, we dey vex come,” Iheanacho says which translates “You guys did well (in the first leg), but we will not show you guys any mercy here, we came angry."

Iheanacho was a second-half substitute of that game in Benin City but could not do anything to stop the collapse.

Despite that draw, the Super Eagles of Nigeria remain top of Group L of the qualifiers and can seal qualification if they grab a win in Freetown in the return leg.