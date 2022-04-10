'We are still in the title race'- Liverpool stars not giving up despite draw against Manchester City

Liverpool had the chance to overtake the champions on the table but could only manage a 2-2 draw in a pulsating encounter at the Etihad.

Kevin De Bruyne put City ahead in the fifth minute, but Diogo Jota levelled the scores for Jurgen Klopp's men in the 13th-minute.

Pep Guardiola's men retook the lead through Gabriel Jesus in the 36th-minute, but Sadio Mane's strike in the opening minute of the second half meant both teams had to share the spoils.

The result means the top two remain unchanged, but Manchester City have a slight advantage as they hold a slender one point lead going into the title run-in.

However, Henderson insists Liverpool will not give up on their quest to win a second league title in three years.

"Of course, we wanted to do better, but it's not the end of the world, we're still in the race," Henderson said after the game.

"And if they do slip up, we've got to be there right behind them. We've got to continue with that. There's still a lot of football to play.

"So it's not the end of the world, we stay positive and keep going right until the end," he added.

Henderson's comments were echoed by Jota, who scored Liverpool's first goal.

The Portuguese star admitted Liverpool could have done better, but Manchester City made it difficult for them with the way they played.

"Very intense game," Jota said. They are very good and playing at home.

"We tried to do our best, but we felt at the end we could have done a little better.

"They had their chances, and we had ours too. We were fighting until the end.

"We wanted to win this game, but it was not possible, so we have to keep believing," he added.

Liverpool will now turn their attention to their Champions League quarterfinal clash against Benfica, where they hold a 3-1 advantage.