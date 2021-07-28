“We are compatible and different”: Depay confident he can play with Messi and Aguero

The Dutch star arrived on a free transfer in June after five successful years in Ligue 1 with Olympique Lyon, signing a two-year deal with the La Liga giants.

Aguero’s move from Manchester City was confirmed shortly before the 27-year-old signed, and the ex-Manchester United attacker believes all three can work in tandem under Ronald Koeman next season.

“It would be amazing to play with [Messi]. Hopefully it is possible. He has a number of qualities that the team needs, and it would be important to build everything around that,” Depay told Sport. “There is a lot of talent in the team. It would be great for me to play alongside him and win titles.

“We have many attackers, but all different in my opinion. I have different abilities and strengths than Sergio Aguero, for example, or any other player.

Pulse Nigeria

“I think the three of us are compatible and different, but we are going to see how everything happens.”

Depay netted on his Barcelona debut against Girona on July 24, scoring from the spot with five minutes of normal time remaining to seal a 3-1 win.

Aguero is yet to begin pre-season having participated in Argentina’s recent successful Copa America campaign.

The forward played alongside Messi, whose contract situation at Barca remains unresolved, although there are reports indicating all parties will reach an official agreement soon.

Koeman’s team face Stuttgart and Red Bull Salzburg on July 31 and August 4 respectively as they continue preparations for the upcoming 2021/22 season.