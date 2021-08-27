Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney does not believe Cristiano Ronaldo will risk his legacy by joining rivals Manchester City.
Wayne Rooney says Cristiano Ronaldo will not join rivals City because of his Man United legacy
Rooney can't imagine Ronaldo at Manchester City.
Several reports have confirmed that Ronaldo is in talks with Manchester City after expressing his wish to leave Juventus.
Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes had been in talks with City over a sensational move to the Etihad. Still, his former teammate at Manchester United does not believe the move will happen.
"If you're asking me if I think it's possible then I have major doubts that it is a possibility," the Derby coach said.
"Cristiano has got a great legacy at United. I don't think he's going to move somewhere for financial reasons."
Ronaldo and Rooney played together at Manchester United between 2004-2009 and won three Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng