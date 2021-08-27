Wayne Rooney says Cristiano Ronaldo will not join rivals City because of his Man United legacy

Several reports have confirmed that Ronaldo is in talks with Manchester City after expressing his wish to leave Juventus.

AFP

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes had been in talks with City over a sensational move to the Etihad. Still, his former teammate at Manchester United does not believe the move will happen.

"If you're asking me if I think it's possible then I have major doubts that it is a possibility," the Derby coach said.

"Cristiano has got a great legacy at United. I don't think he's going to move somewhere for financial reasons."