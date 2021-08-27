RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Wayne Rooney says Cristiano Ronaldo will not join rivals City because of his Man United legacy

Steve Dede

Rooney can't imagine Ronaldo at Manchester City.

Wayne Rooney has spoken about Ronaldo's rumoured move to Manchester City
Wayne Rooney has spoken about Ronaldo's rumoured move to Manchester City

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney does not believe Cristiano Ronaldo will risk his legacy by joining rivals Manchester City.

Several reports have confirmed that Ronaldo is in talks with Manchester City after expressing his wish to leave Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to leave Juventus after three seasons at the club
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to leave Juventus after three seasons at the club AFP

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes had been in talks with City over a sensational move to the Etihad. Still, his former teammate at Manchester United does not believe the move will happen.

"If you're asking me if I think it's possible then I have major doubts that it is a possibility," the Derby coach said.

"Cristiano has got a great legacy at United. I don't think he's going to move somewhere for financial reasons."

Ronaldo and Rooney played together at Manchester United between 2004-2009 and won three Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

Steve Dede Steve Dede

