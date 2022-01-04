Watford sign Nice defender Kamara

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Watford move - Hassane Kamara (C)

Watford move - Hassane Kamara (C) Creator: JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK
Watford move - Hassane Kamara (C) Creator: JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK

Watford have signed defender Hassane Kamara from French club Nice, the English Premier League side announced on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

No fee was disclosed but the Hornets said the 27-year-old left wing-back had signed a deal that will keep him at the club until June 2025.

The Ivory Coast international, who has not been selected for the Africa Cup of Nations, could make his Watford debut as soon as this weekend's FA Cup tie against top-flight rivals Leicester City.

Kamara started his career at LB Chateauroux before moving to Stade de Reims in 2015, where he won the French second division title.

He helped Reims qualify for the Europa League before joining Nice, currently second in France's Ligue 1, last season and making more than 50 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Kamara made his international debut in the Ivory Coast's 2-1 win over Burkina Faso in June last year.

Watford are currently 17th in the Premier League following a 1-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with the Hornets two points above the relegation zone.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

Denmark's Eriksen sets sights on World Cup return

Denmark's Eriksen sets sights on World Cup return

Watford sign Nice defender Kamara

Watford sign Nice defender Kamara

Conte waiting on Tottenham transfer talks

Conte waiting on Tottenham transfer talks

Premier League club Southampton sold to Solak's Sport Republic

Premier League club Southampton sold to Solak's Sport Republic

Watford release Sarr for AFCON after row

Watford release Sarr for AFCON after row

AFCON 2021: Cameroon – Team guide, key players, group and full fixtures

AFCON 2021: Cameroon – Team guide, key players, group and full fixtures

Trending

‘You were there for me’ – Van Persie pays tribute to late Ghana defender Christian Gyan

‘You were there for me’ – Van Persie pays tribute to late Ghana defender Christian Gyan

7 countries that won the AFCON when they hosted it

7 countries that won the AFCON when they hosted it

It’s not Partey’s fault that he was bought for £45 million – Xhaka defends Ghana midfielder

It’s not Partey’s fault that he was bought for £45 million – Xhaka defends Ghana midfielder

5 Nigerians who have played under new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

Jose Peseiro (IMAGO / Pedro Benavente)