RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Watford not fit for 'battle', says Ranieri afer Brentford defeat

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Brentford produced a late fightback to beat Watford 2-1

Brentford produced a late fightback to beat Watford 2-1 Creator: Adrian DENNIS
Brentford produced a late fightback to beat Watford 2-1 Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri said his side have to learn to battle for their place in the Premier League after conceding twice in the final six minutes to lose 2-1 at Brentford on Friday.

Ranieri's men were heading six points clear of the relegation zone thanks to an Emmanuel Dennis header midway through the first half.

But they failed to hold out as Watford slipped to a sixth defeat in seven league games.

"It is a missed opportunity," said Ranieri. "We knew it was an important game. 

"The Brentford team were ready for the battle and some of my players weren't. Every situation is a fight and we have to be smarter."

Brentford were still missing talismanic striker Ivan Toney due to a positive test for coronavirus, but the Bees turned the game around in a dramatic finale.

Captain Pontus Jansson powered home a header for his first goal for the club from Marcus Forss' flick on.

Substitute Saman Ghoddos then lured William Troost-Ekong into a rash challenge inside the box four minutes into stoppage time.

Bryan Mbuemo took responsibility from the spot in the absence of Toney and coolly sent Daniel Bachmann the wrong way to secure just Brentford's second win in nine league games.

"It's crazy. This is what football is all about. These are the moments we are working so hard to try and achieve," said Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

"It's an unbelievable performance and getting three points with the injuries and Covid cases. We equalise in the 84th minute and still go for the win, that's crazy."

Frank's men climb to ninth, 10 points clear of the relegation zone in their first season in the top flight of English football for 74 years.

Watford, by contrast, could end the weekend in the bottom three if Burnley beat West Ham on Sunday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watford not fit for 'battle', says Ranieri afer Brentford defeat

Watford not fit for 'battle', says Ranieri afer Brentford defeat

Verstappen or Hamilton: Prepare for the wildest F1 finale ever

Verstappen or Hamilton: Prepare for the wildest F1 finale ever

Premier League: Chelsea need Stamford Bridge sea change to sustain title challenge

Premier League: Chelsea need Stamford Bridge sea change to sustain title challenge

Martial drops transfer bombshell, confirms he wants to leave Manchester United

Martial drops transfer bombshell, confirms he wants to leave Manchester United

Quiz: Can you name these European Stadiums by their Capacity ?

Quiz: Can you name these European Stadiums by their Capacity ?

Andy Murray ends 5-year relationship with Coach Delgado ahead of Australian Open

Andy Murray ends 5-year relationship with Coach Delgado ahead of Australian Open

Henry Onyekuru: Super Eagles forward celebrates son's 4th birthday [Photos]

Henry Onyekuru: Super Eagles forward celebrates son's 4th birthday [Photos]

Haaland's agent lists Man City, Bayern, Barca, Real as options

Haaland's agent lists Man City, Bayern, Barca, Real as options

Former NBA Star Shaq explains why he supports Staples Centre name change

Former NBA Star Shaq explains why he supports Staples Centre name change

Trending

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana striker earned nearly £3 million per goal while playing in China

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana star earned £3 million per goal while playing in China

Mbappe admits Messi, Neymar need to do more at PSG

Mbappe is part of an expensively-acquired trio of superstar attacking trio at Paris Saint-Germain

Understanding Kelechi Iheanacho's confusing Leicester City situation

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)

AFCON 2021: Time for Dennis The Menace to grow up

Emmanuel Dennis