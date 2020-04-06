Watford captain Troy Deeney has told the story of how he almost got into a fight with Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo after his former striker refused to pass to him at Old Trafford.

Deeney and Ighalo were teammates for two and a half seasons before the Nigerian striker moved to China.

Speaking of his former teammate, Denney said he almost got into a fight with Ighalo after he threw away multiple chances during a game away at Manchester United.

“When we used to play, we played one year. I ended up losing my head with him,” Deeney said while speaking to The United Stand.

“He had like four, five shots and then there was one – I remember Fosu-Mensah was playing, I think he was making his debut – and basically [Ighalo] got put in behind and literally all he had to do was square it and I’m rolling it in from eight yards out. And then he shot and it went wide.

Odion Ighalo wanted to score against Manchester United that he missed a couple of chances instead of passing to a teammate (Getty Images) Getty Images

ALSO READ: How has Odion Ighalo fared at Manchester United

“And he knew. You know when you know, because he looked at me and was like, ‘Ah’. Like, this is gonna get sticky.

“And I remember just going in at half-time like, ‘If that’s the game we’re playing then take me off innit, because I thought we were here to win, I don’t really care who scores’.

“I was in that much of a mood – because Mata scored and United won 1-0 – that I drove home. I didn’t get back on the plane.

“I literally said to the manager: ‘You put me on this plane, there’s gonna be problems, so let me just calm down’, and I drove from Manchester to Watford.”

“We spoke about it the day after, and I was just like, ‘Dude, we’ve just gotta win and if you’d let me score in that instance, Man United would have had to come out, you’d have had three of four other chances to score’,” Deeney also said.

"But he built that game up so much. That was the game, he’s a Man United fan, a lot of his family in Africa are Man United fans. So that was the game, in the same way Villa is that game for me.”

Deeney also had nice words to say about his former teammate who now plays for Manchester United.

“He trains well, he’s no hassle, genuinely I bet if you asked any person at United they’d say he’s no hassle. Absolutely sick, nice guy, genuinely he’s a Man United fan as well,” Deeney also said.

A boyhood Manchester United fan, Ighalo had in the past spoken of how excited he always was anytime he was playing against them when he was at Watford.