Watford boss praises Emmanuel Dennis' performance against Sheffield United

Joba Ogunwale
The Super Eagles star played a key role in the Hornets' opening day win in the 2022/2023 Championship season.

Watford manager Rob Edwards has praised the performance of Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis in the Hornets' 1-0 win against Sheffield United on Monday night.

Dennis was in action for 90 minutes as Watford began their quest for promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 victory against Sheffield at Vicarage Road.

A 56th-minute goal from Joao Pedro was all the Hornets needed to start their campaign in the Skybet Championship. Although Pedro scored the goal, Dennis played a part in it as it was his pass that set up Ismaila Sarr, who then squared for Pedro to tap home.

It was a combination that worked to full effect, which delighted Edwards after the match. The former Aston Villa star praised Dennis and other members of his front three for combining well on the pitch.

''Their commitment and running was at a really high level. I could see their desire and fight to help their teammates," Edwards said after the game.

"When you have players who are prepared to do that from the front, then obviously you're in a good place.

"All three of them were involved in the goal, and they pose such a threat on the attack or when we counter.

"They have quality, they do things at speed, they find spaces," he added.

However, it remains to be seen if Dennis will continue his partnership with Sarr and Pedro up front. The Nigerian international has been linked with a move away from the Hornets this summer following his brilliant performance in the Premier League last season.

Everton are reportedly interested in signing him as a replacement for Richarlison, while Newcastle have also been credited with an interest.

Dennis' contract at Watford runs until 2026.

