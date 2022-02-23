Watch Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie save penalty against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons recorded a 2-0 victory against Ivory Coast in the first leg played at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Friday, February 18, 2022.

The second leg between the two sides is ongoing at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan.

Pulse Nigeria

The Ivorians need to overturn the first leg deficit and by piling pressure on the Super Falcons were awarded a penalty.

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie produced a fine save from the penalty spot against Ivory Coast.

Upon saving the penalty her teammates rushed to celebrate with her.

The Super Falcons went to the halftime break with the game still at 0-0 and are now 45 minutes away from a ticket to the AWCON scheduled to take place in Morocco later this year.

Esther Okoronkwo broke the deadlock in Abidjan finding the back of the net in 88th minute to put the Super Falcons ahead and book their AWCON ticket.