Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's red card on Juventus Champians League debut

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's red card on Juventus Champians League debut

The Portuguese skipper was sent off when Juventus defeated Valencia 2-0 in the UEFA Champions on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo saw red in Juventus 2-0 victory over Valencia in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

In the game Miralem Pjanic scored in each halves to inspire Juventus to a 2-0 win.

The 33-year-old was dismissed during the first half of Wednesday night’s Group H opener here in Valencia following an off-the-ball clash with Jeison Murillo and had to be led away from the field in tears.

Ronaldo now faces an expected two-match ban for violent conduct, which would rule him out of the home game against Young Boys and the trip to Old Trafford on October 23.

A three-game suspension - UEFA will determine the length of the ban - would also keep him out of the return against United in Turin on November 7.

