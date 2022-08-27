Watch Rasheedat Ajibade score for Atletico Madrid against Bayern Munich [Photos/Video]

'Jesus see your little girl' - Ajibade celebrates goal for Atletico Madrid against Bayern.

Super Falcons of Nigeria forward Rasheedat Ajibade was on target for Atletico Madrid Feminino against Bayern Munich in a friendly fixture on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Ajibade, top scorer at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco has continued to find the back of the net in pre-season for Atletico Madrid.

The 22-year-old Ajibade recently returned to training and was included in the starting line up against Bayern Munich.

Brazilian midfielder Ludmila da Silva scored the first goal for Óscar Fernández's side as early as the fifth minute.

Ajibade added a second heading home in the 37th minute to give Atletico Madrid a two-goal lead.

There would be no goals in the second half as Atletico Madrid held onto their two-goal advantage to get the victory.

After the game, Ajibade took to social media to celebrate her goal.

In a message on her official Instagram account she said, "Great team effort from the girls today💪.

"We keep working to get better #preseason. JESUS see your little girl. Take all the Glory🙏🙇‍♀️✊🏽❤️"

Ajibade returns to action with Atletico Madrid taking on Real Sociedad on Sunday, September 11 in their opening fixture of the Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino.

