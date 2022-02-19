Watch: Dramatic Moment Jose Mourinho gets sent off in stoppage time in AS Roma's draw vs Hellas Verona (Video)

AS Roma managed to salvage a 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona after going down by 2 goals at half-time at the Stadio Olimpico.
The Romans looked disjointed at the initial stages of the game with a first half to forget.
They roared back in the second half to eventually play out a disappointing draw in front of their home fans.
However, the biggest highlight of the match came in the 90th minute when Roma coach - Jose Mourinho seemed to complain of Verona's timewasting tactics and also seeing his side denied a penalty.
Tempers then flared as Mourinho was ultimately sent off in the 90th minute by referee Luca Pairetto.
The result for AS Roma now places them in seventh, four points above ninth placed Verona, and a point off six placed rivals Lazio.
