UCL

Watch David Alaba, Marcelo dressing room celebration after Chelsea's defeat

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Real Madrid knocked out holders Chelsea out of the Champions League and the Madrid players have taken to social media to celebrate

Real-Madrid-Chelsea-Benzema-670x370
Real-Madrid-Chelsea-Benzema-670x370

Real Madrid defenders David Alaba and Marcelo were captured celebrating their team's aggregate victory over Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

Recommended articles

Madrid were defeated 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu on the night but still progressed to the semifinals on aggregate, courtesy of their 3-1 first-leg victory at the Stamford Bridge last week.

Defending champions Chelsea raced into a 3-0 lead in Spain on Tuesday night courtesy of goals from Mason Mount (15'), Antonio Rudiger (51'), and Timo Werner (75') only for Rodrygo's 80th-minute goal to force extra time before Karim Benzema scored the goal that sent Madrid through in the 96th minute.

Following Tuesday's dramatic game at the Santiago Bernabeu, two key Madrid players were captured celebrating their qualification in the Madrid dressing room.

In the video posted on the official Real Madrid Twitter page, Marcelo and Alaba were seen jubilating in a selfie video in their locker room.

The Brazilian left-back was also captured saying: "VAMOOOS! We're in the semi-finals!! What a feeling!! LET'S GOOO!"

In a separate video on the official Twitter page, Alaba was also seen dancing in the Real Madrid dressing room with the post tagged as "DAVID ALABA DANCE ACADEMY. Call for Enquiries."

Real Madrid are now through to the semifinals of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League and would meet either Pep Guardiola's Manchester City or their city rivals Atletico Madrid in the last-four fixture.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the El Tri of Mexico

    Super Eagles of Nigeria to face Mexico in friendly

  • Thomas Tuchel discussing with Referee Szymon Marciniak (IMAGO/CordonPress)

    Tuchel slams referee for laughing with Ancelotti after Chelsea lost to Real Madrid

  • Luka Modric and Ngolo Kante jostling for the ball as Real Madrid knocked Chelsea out of the UEFA Champions League (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire)

    'We raised Real Madrid from the dead' - Modric on 'wonder assist' against Chelsea

Recommended articles

Super Eagles of Nigeria to face Mexico in friendly

Super Eagles of Nigeria to face Mexico in friendly

Tuchel slams referee for laughing with Ancelotti after Chelsea lost to Real Madrid

Tuchel slams referee for laughing with Ancelotti after Chelsea lost to Real Madrid

'We raised Real Madrid from the dead' - Modric on 'wonder assist' against Chelsea

'We raised Real Madrid from the dead' - Modric on 'wonder assist' against Chelsea

Watch David Alaba, Marcelo dressing room celebration after Chelsea's defeat

Watch David Alaba, Marcelo dressing room celebration after Chelsea's defeat

Adekunle Gold leads reactions as Benzema eliminates Chelsea from UCL

Adekunle Gold leads reactions as Benzema eliminates Chelsea from UCL

'Naija to the world!' - Reactions as Samuel Chukwueze boots Bayern Munich out of the Champions league

'Naija to the world!' - Reactions as Samuel Chukwueze boots Bayern Munich out of the Champions league

Trending

Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast

Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast

Mikel Obi and Victor Moses headline 5 Nigerian Players that have played for Chelsea

5 Super Eagles players who have played for Chelsea
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Adekunle Gold leads reactions as Benzema eliminates Chelsea from UCL

Social media reactions as Chelsea were eliminated from the Champions league by Real Madrid on Tuesday night
UCL

Watch David Alaba, Marcelo dressing room celebration after Chelsea's defeat

Real-Madrid-Chelsea-Benzema-670x370

'I am yet to recover' - NFF boss Amaju Pinnick breaks silence about Super Eagles World Cup failure

Amaju Pinnick is yet to recover from the Super Eagles failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup
UCL

Chukwueze's strike sends Bayern Munich out as Villarreal advance to the semifinal

Samuel Chukwueze was the hero as Villareal edged Bayern Munich to semifinal ticket

'Naija to the world!' - Reactions as Samuel Chukwueze boots Bayern Munich out of the Champions league

Social media reactions as Samuel Chukwueze helps Villarreal progress to the semi-finals of the Champions league
UCL

'We raised Real Madrid from the dead' - Modric on 'wonder assist' against Chelsea

Luka Modric and Ngolo Kante jostling for the ball as Real Madrid knocked Chelsea out of the UEFA Champions League (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire)