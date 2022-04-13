Watch David Alaba dancing and Marcelo celebrate defeating Chelsea in Real Madrid dressing room

Madrid were defeated 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu on the night but still progressed to the semifinals on aggregate, courtesy of their 3-1 first-leg victory at the Stamford Bridge last week.

Defending champions Chelsea raced into a 3-0 lead in Spain on Tuesday night courtesy of goals from Mason Mount (15'), Antonio Rudiger (51'), and Timo Werner (75') only for Rodrygo's 80th-minute goal to force extra time before Karim Benzema scored the goal that sent Madrid through in the 96th minute.

Alaba, Marcelo celebrate Real Madrid semifinal spot

Following Tuesday's dramatic game at the Santiago Bernabeu, two key Madrid players were captured celebrating their qualification in the Madrid dressing room.

In the video posted on the official Real Madrid Twitter page, Marcelo and Alaba were seen jubilating in a selfie video in their locker room.

The Brazilian left-back was also captured saying: "VAMOOOS! We're in the semi-finals!! What a feeling!! LET'S GOOO!"

In a separate video on the official Twitter page, Alaba was also seen dancing in the Real Madrid dressing room with the post tagged as "DAVID ALABA DANCE ACADEMY. Call for Enquiries."