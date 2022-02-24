Brazilian footballers beg for evacuation following escalation in Russian conflict

This comes after president Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation into eastern Ukraine, Russian in a dramatic turn of the conflict in eastern Europe.

With commercial flights now avoiding Ukrainian airspace, players including electric Shakhtar Donetsk forward David Neres begged for rescue in a video posted to social media.

The players who were joined by family members in a hotel recorded a video asking for help from the Brazilian authorities as they try to leave the country.

The Ukrainian League was meant to resume from the winter break on Friday, however following the declaration of Martial law it has been suspended.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius junior showed his support for his countrymen with a post on his Instagram account.

Instagram/Vinijr

Another Brazilian to throw support behind the stranded players is manchester United's Fred. The midfielder who joined the Red Devils from Shakhtar.