The video which was shot from Asamoah Gyan’s mansion which he reportedly bought for $3 million in 2015, also shows the fleet of cars of the former Black Stars striker.

Asamoah Amoah Gyan who became the highest-paid player on the African continent when he joined Shanghai SIPG in 2017 from Al Ain has a fleet of cars has a taste for good cars.

Some of his fleet of cars namely luxury Mercedes Benz which has a bed and other home stuff is sold in the region of $600,000, Rolls Royce Phantom, another Mercedes Benz which is the smaller version of the Luxury, Hammer, Porsche, Escalade, Range Rover, Charger (Sports Car) and several other vehicles.

Asamoah Gyan despite being an extravagant person due to his riches has been involved in several charity works in the community give back to society.

He built a multi-purposed astroturf to his alma mater Accra Academy, he also built boreholes to a college in the Volta Region to solve perennial water shortage in the area, etc.

Recently he donated hand sanitizers, gloves, Veronica bucket and other health supplies to the Weija Gbawe Constituency where he lives to contribute to Ghana’s quest to control the outbreak of Coronavirus.