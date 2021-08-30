Watch: Angry Mario Balotelli punches his own teammate after being substituted

After enduring a fruitless outing against Konyaspor on Friday, Balotelli was substituted in the 56th minute by manager Samet Aybaba with the scoreline at 0-0.

Pulse Ghana

However, the Italian striker didn’t react kindly to his manager’s decision and decided to express his frustration on the bench.

He first threw his shin pads to the ground and continued to shout at his coach while sitting in the dugout.

Balotelli’s eventually took his frustration out on a teammate sitting next to him, with his swinging hand hitting his teammate.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Adana Demirspor went on to draw the game 1-1 against Konyaspor, with striker Britt Assambalonga getting the goal for the hosts.

Balotelli has Ghanaians parents, who emigrated to Italy decades ago. However, the striker was born in the city of Palermo.

The 31-year-old hasn’t played for Italy since 2018, but he’s made an overall 36 appearances for the country, scoring 14 goals.