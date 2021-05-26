RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Watch all Paul Onuachu's 33 league goals this season [Video]

Steve Dede

11 headers, eight penalties and all of the goals in the box.

Paul Onuachu scored 33 league goals for his side in Belgium (Instagram/Paul Onuachu)
Paul Onuachu (Instagram/Paul Onuachu) Instagram

Nigerian Paul Onuachu just rounded up an incredible season in Belgium, scoring 33 league goals for Genk.

Following his feat, Onuachu was voted Belgian Pro-League Player of the Season and took home the Golden Shoe Award for being the highest scorer.

Paul Onuachu finished as the best player in Belgium (Instgram/Paul Onuachu)
Paul Onuachu finished as the best player in Belgium (Instgram/Paul Onuachu) Instagram

The 26-year-old was outstanding for Genk, scoring with ruthless consistency for his side.

He scored all his goals from inside the opposition's penalty box, a clear indication of his striker type.

11 of the goals were from headers, using his height as an advantage.

Onuachu's eight goals from the 33 he scored were from the penalty spot.

Watch all the goals:

