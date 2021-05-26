Watch all Paul Onuachu's 33 league goals this season [Video]
11 headers, eight penalties and all of the goals in the box.
Following his feat, Onuachu was voted Belgian Pro-League Player of the Season and took home the Golden Shoe Award for being the highest scorer.
The 26-year-old was outstanding for Genk, scoring with ruthless consistency for his side.
He scored all his goals from inside the opposition's penalty box, a clear indication of his striker type.
11 of the goals were from headers, using his height as an advantage.
Onuachu's eight goals from the 33 he scored were from the penalty spot.
