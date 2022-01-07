How you can watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

With just three days before hosts Cameroon kicks off AFCON 2021, you do not want to miss out on any of the thrilling action on display.

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)
Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

As expected, Multichoice will be one of the first picks for broadcasters. DStv viewers can watch the matches on a dedicated AFCON channel (channel 202).

Recommended articles

In addition to live games, the channel will also broadcast magazine shows and highlights. GOtv viewers can also catch all the action on GO Football (channel 31).

Mago the official AFCON mascot
Mago the official AFCON mascot IMAGO / Xinhua

Viewers on the move can watch live matches and highlights through the Supersport App. Showmax pro is another solid alternative to traditional broadcasters.

For just N3200, you get all 52 games as well as magazine shows and highlights.

A payment platform announced a partnership with Afrosport TV. Viewers can watch the AFCON 2021 broadcast on AfroSport TV Channel 730 on the National Broadcasting Commission's digital platform, Free TV.

We will all be supporting our Super Eagles in Cameroon, not only on Supersport but also on NTA and the official NFF website.

Super Eagles
Super Eagles Pulse Nigeria

Despite recent muttering, the showpiece remains a standout event on the football calendar.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Sadio Mane (Senegal) of Liverpool, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) of Arsenal and Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) of Manchester City are some of the best in their respective positions.

Their focus will be on leading their teams to podium finishes when the tournament begins.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

Recommended articles

Newcastle boss Howe hopes Trippier signing will attract other players

Newcastle boss Howe hopes Trippier signing will attract other players

AFCON 2021: Eguavoen in line for a record if he leads Super Eagles to the title

AFCON 2021: Eguavoen in line for a record if he leads Super Eagles to the title

How you can watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria

How you can watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria

Riyad Mahrez proposes with N220m ring, holds 'secret' Nikah ceremony

Riyad Mahrez proposes with N220m ring, holds 'secret' Nikah ceremony

Nike beats Adidas to Social Media Brand Kings

Nike beats Adidas to Social Media Brand Kings

Coutinho joins Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona

Coutinho joins Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona

Trending

Breaking: Cyril Dessers to replace Odion Ighalo in Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2021

Cyril Dessers and Odion Ighalo

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles official jersey numbers for tournament

Joe Aribo will wear the iconic number 10 shirt in Cameroon.