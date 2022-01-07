How you can watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria

In addition to live games, the channel will also broadcast magazine shows and highlights. GOtv viewers can also catch all the action on GO Football (channel 31).

IMAGO / Xinhua

Viewers on the move can watch live matches and highlights through the Supersport App. Showmax pro is another solid alternative to traditional broadcasters.

For just N3200, you get all 52 games as well as magazine shows and highlights.

A payment platform announced a partnership with Afrosport TV. Viewers can watch the AFCON 2021 broadcast on AfroSport TV Channel 730 on the National Broadcasting Commission's digital platform, Free TV.

We will all be supporting our Super Eagles in Cameroon, not only on Supersport but also on NTA and the official NFF website.

Pulse Nigeria

Despite recent muttering, the showpiece remains a standout event on the football calendar.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Sadio Mane (Senegal) of Liverpool, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) of Arsenal and Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) of Manchester City are some of the best in their respective positions.