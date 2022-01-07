As expected, Multichoice will be one of the first picks for broadcasters. DStv viewers can watch the matches on a dedicated AFCON channel (channel 202).
How you can watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria
With just three days before hosts Cameroon kicks off AFCON 2021, you do not want to miss out on any of the thrilling action on display.
In addition to live games, the channel will also broadcast magazine shows and highlights. GOtv viewers can also catch all the action on GO Football (channel 31).
Viewers on the move can watch live matches and highlights through the Supersport App. Showmax pro is another solid alternative to traditional broadcasters.
For just N3200, you get all 52 games as well as magazine shows and highlights.
A payment platform announced a partnership with Afrosport TV. Viewers can watch the AFCON 2021 broadcast on AfroSport TV Channel 730 on the National Broadcasting Commission's digital platform, Free TV.
We will all be supporting our Super Eagles in Cameroon, not only on Supersport but also on NTA and the official NFF website.
Despite recent muttering, the showpiece remains a standout event on the football calendar.
Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Sadio Mane (Senegal) of Liverpool, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) of Arsenal and Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) of Manchester City are some of the best in their respective positions.
Their focus will be on leading their teams to podium finishes when the tournament begins.