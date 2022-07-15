WEURO2022

Wasteful France book quarter-final ticket, Italy keeps hope with Iceland draw

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Kadi Diani, Mbock Bathy and Bergamaschi were the stars of the night for France and Italy in the WEURO2022.

France has booked a ticket to the quarter-final of the WEURO2022.
France has booked a ticket to the quarter-final of the WEURO2022.

France's Women's football team is through to the quarter-final of the 2022 Women's European Championship.

Recommended articles

France defeated Belgium 2-1 to make it two wins in as many matches to book their spot in the last eight on Thursday night.

Les Bleues of France celebrate their win vs Belgium.
Les Bleues of France celebrate their win vs Belgium. Pulse Nigeria

All three goals in the game were scored in an entertaining opening 45 minutes, with PSG star, Kadidiatou Diani off the mark in the tournament.

Diani opened the scoring as early as the sixth minute for Les Bleues when she headed home from a Delphine Cascarino's cross.

She almost made it 2-0 moments later but was denied from point-blank by an excellent Nicky Evrard in goal for Belgium.

Match winner for France, Kadidiatou Diani.
Match winner for France, Kadidiatou Diani. Pulse Nigeria

Les Bleues expectedly dominated the game from start to finish and could have scored as many ad five goals as they did against Italy in their opening game.

They created 23 chances, had 27 attempts and 59.5% of the possession but failed to make it count as Belgium made them pay.

Against the run of play, the Red Devils equalised through Pauline Peyraud-Magnin after the half-hour mark.

Belgium has goalkeeper Nicky Evrard to thank after she made five (5) saves to ensure the result was a respectable 2-1.
Belgium has goalkeeper Nicky Evrard to thank after she made five (5) saves to ensure the result was a respectable 2-1. Pulse Nigeria

However, the equaliser lasted just five minutes before France restored their lead via Bathy four minutes before the break.

The second 45 minutes saw France remain the dominant side, creating more chances, including a penalty miss by reliable CB, Wendie Renard as Les Bleues struggled to put the game to bed.

In the end, they held on to seal a second successive win which was enough to see them through to the knockout round.

After the disastrous 5-1 defeat in the first game against France, Italy kept their slim hope of staying in the competition with a share of the spoils against Iceland.

Like the game against France, Italy was behind as early as the third minute when Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir put Iceland ahead.

Valentina Bergamaschi celebrates what could turn out to be an important goal for Italy in the WEURO2022.
Valentina Bergamaschi celebrates what could turn out to be an important goal for Italy in the WEURO2022. Pulse Nigeria

But in the second half, Valentina Bergamaschi equalised for the Le Azurre to keep their slim hopes alive heading into the final group games.

Italy must beat Belgium in their final game to have a chance of making it out of the group, while Iceland, who have two points from two games, need to beat France in their final group game.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • France has booked a ticket to the quarter-final of the WEURO2022.

    Wasteful France book quarter-final ticket, Italy keeps hope with Iceland draw

  • WAFCON 2022: South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

    South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

  • Pulse Sports Transfer News Live

    Football Transfer News live updates

Recommended articles

Wasteful France book quarter-final ticket, Italy keeps hope with Iceland draw

Wasteful France book quarter-final ticket, Italy keeps hope with Iceland draw

South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Player Ratings: Onumonu and Ajibade shine as Nigeria beat Cameroon to seal World Cup spot

Player Ratings: Onumonu and Ajibade shine as Nigeria beat Cameroon to seal World Cup spot

Indomitable Ajibade heads Nigeria to another WAFCON semis, 9th successive FIFA World Cup

Indomitable Ajibade heads Nigeria to another WAFCON semis, 9th successive FIFA World Cup

'Eto'o cannot save you' - Reactions as Ajibade gives Super Falcons World Cup ticket against 'rough' Cameroon

'Eto'o cannot save you' - Reactions as Ajibade gives Super Falcons World Cup ticket against 'rough' Cameroon

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
SUPER EAGLES

4 players who could have switched allegiance to represent Nigeria at the World Cup had they qualified

4 players who would have represent Nigeria at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
WAFCON 2022

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Burundi

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Burundi
WAFCON 2022

Who will the Super Falcons meet in the semifinals after Cameroon quarterfinal clash?

Randy Waldrum is hoping to lead Nigeria's Super Falcons to its 10th WAFCON title