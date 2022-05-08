'Wasted my ticket' - Reactions as PSG are held at home to Troyes

Imago

The Parisans had already secured the league title after grabbing a point in their high-scoring draw against Strasbourg last weekend.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's men looked to finish the season strongly, having already secured the apex trophy in French football championship this season.

First Half

The Parisans opened the scoring in the sixth minute after their Brazilian captain Marquinhos easily finished off a cross from Angel Di Maria to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Troyes defender Erik Palmer-Brown was adjudged to have brought down PSG forward Kylian Mbappe in the box in to win his side a penalty.

Neymar Jr stepped up and slotted past Jessy Moulin to stretch the home team's advantage at 2-0 in the 25th minute.

However, Troyes roared back into the game five minutes later after a moment of defensive error within the home side's defensive department to allow the England-born forwards Ike Ugbo score past Keylor Navas to put the scores at 2-1 as both sides headed into the break with PSG holding on to a slender lead.

Second Half

The second-half kicked off with PSG looking a bit rattled in defense.

Troyes piled pressure on the PSG defense to force French center-back Presnel Kimbempe commit a foul in the box, to award the away side a penalty just three minutes into the re-start.

Florian Tardieu stepped up to fire past Keylor Navas and level the score at 2-2.

PSG attacker Neymar jr thought he had scored a brace in the 58th minute after pouncing on to a loose ball in the Troyes penalty area to fire past the keeper, but VAR ruled out his goal and the possibilty of a winner and it eventually finished 2-2 at the Parc de Princes.

The result for Troyes now guarantees their safety in Ligue 1 mathematically, and puts them six points away from 18th-placed Saint-Etienne with two fixtures remaining.

