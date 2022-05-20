PREMIER LEAGUE

'Wash your mouth!' - Richarlison brands Jamie Carragher as sh*t

David Ben
The Brazilian forward sent a brutal reply to the Sky Sports pundit on social media, after the Toffees defeated Crystal Palace to win their relegation battle

Everton forward Richarlison hits back at Jamie Carragher on Twitter following comeback win over Crystal Palace in the rpremier league on Thursday night
Everton attacker Richarlison, took to social media to launch a scathing attack on ex Liverpool defender now turned pundit Jamie Carragher, after the Toffees came back to win Crystal Palace in the Premier league on Thursday night May, 19 2022.

Everton striker Richarlison hit back at Jamie Carragher on social media following the Toffees relegation survival on Thursday night
Carragher is understood to have repeatedly called out Richarlison this season over alleged overall performance for Everton.

However, following Everton's 3-2 comeback win over Crystal Palace, Carragher tweeted:

"Talking about Richarlison going down is nothing to do with bias. Every Everton game I do he goes down three or four times like he's got a big injury then just gets up! It's not about getting a penalty or a foul but pretending he's hurt when he's not."

Sky Sports pundit and ex Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has occasionally called out Everton attacker Richarlison this season
The tweet which was swifly deleted thereafter, was noticed by Richarlison who then posted a gif of himself celebrating a goal with his fingers to his lips in reply to the pundit.

The Brazilian then sent a brutal reply to Carragher for his earlier comments via tweet that read:

"wash your mouth before you talk about me and Everton. I don't respect you."

It is certainly not the first time Carragher has hit out at the Brazilian.

In the previous Merseyside derby where Everton lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

Carragher who was a Sky sports co-commentator for the game had called out Richarlison for his gamesmanship and alleged 'play-acting' in the game.

"I've never seen gamesmanship like it from Richarlison,"

"He rolls round, and does it game after game. He's so frustrating to watch because he's a gifted footballer and I wonder why he wastes his time." Carragher told BBC Radio 5 Live.

