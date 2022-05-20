'Wash your mouth!' - Richarlison brands Jamie Carragher as sh*t

POOL

Carragher is understood to have repeatedly called out Richarlison this season over alleged overall performance for Everton.

However, following Everton's 3-2 comeback win over Crystal Palace, Carragher tweeted:

"Talking about Richarlison going down is nothing to do with bias. Every Everton game I do he goes down three or four times like he's got a big injury then just gets up! It's not about getting a penalty or a foul but pretending he's hurt when he's not."

The tweet which was swifly deleted thereafter, was noticed by Richarlison who then posted a gif of himself celebrating a goal with his fingers to his lips in reply to the pundit.

The Brazilian then sent a brutal reply to Carragher for his earlier comments via tweet that read:

"wash your mouth before you talk about me and Everton. I don't respect you."

It is certainly not the first time Carragher has hit out at the Brazilian.

In the previous Merseyside derby where Everton lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

Carragher who was a Sky sports co-commentator for the game had called out Richarlison for his gamesmanship and alleged 'play-acting' in the game.

"I've never seen gamesmanship like it from Richarlison,"