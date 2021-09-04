Was Madueke's PSV contract extension the right decision?

Sadly there was no way through, with the return leg in the Netherlands ending goalless, PSV ultimately dropping to the Europa League where they face Monaco, Real Sociedad and SK Sturm Graz.

This however didn’t take anything away from Madueke who remains PSV’s top performer with six goals and an assist in 10 matches in all competitions.

Madueke’s consistency which stretches back to last season got the attention of a host of European giants, but the teenage sensation was not intent on leaving yet and instead signed a contract extension with PSV until 2025

“I have felt at home at PSV from day one. We are going to make it a great time together in Eindhoven, with wonderful football evenings,” Madueke said after signing his new contract.

PSV director of football John de Jong confirmed that Madueke was of interest to other clubs, but the Dutch giants equally were not intent on selling.

“There was a lot of interest from foreign clubs in Noni, but we wanted to connect Noni to PSV even longer,” De Jong said.

“After good talks with Noni and his family, he succeeded in extending his contract until 2025. We as a club are very happy that Noni will stay and we look forward to a successful collaboration.”

PSV keeping hold of Madueke might seem rather odd because for one, they are a club known to export a chunk of their talent for good money. This was therefore a good opportunity to sell and rake in some cash after the financial fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Why then would they hold on to Madueke, knowing fully well the next emerging talent is waiting in the ranks? Yes, clubs like PSV never run out of talent to aid their cause.

The most likely reason for PSV tying Madueke down is so they will be able to get a better transfer value as his performances on the pitch improves. The 19-year-old is currently valued at €16 million as per Transfermarkt, and it will certainly skyrocket if he keeps making the headlines.

It’s also possible that this isn’t the right time for Madueke to leave, development wise. This will be his second full season with the club and just might need more experience in the Eredivisie and in Europe to make him a very lethal player.

It’s therefore not all doom and gloom for Madueke staying back at PSV with his obvious talent. In due time, he will eventually make that big switch.

Kunle is an avid writer with interest in topics on sports, politics and health. His articles have featured in Goal.com, Opera News and Vanguard News. He holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in International Relations and is an advocate for people living with Hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions.