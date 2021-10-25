Warning sign for Gernot Rohr as Iwobi continues to falters

It's unfair to single out Iwobi for criticism, but his lackluster performance recently is a warning for Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Liberia and Cape Verde.

Iwobi is an important player for Gernot Rohr. He's the chief creator in the team, and the team suffered in his absence the last time out.

However, since Iwobi returned from the injury that ruled out of the last international break against the Central African Republic, he has been a shadow of himself and barely put a foot right.

He started in the 1-0 defeat to West Ham United two weeks and was guilty of miss two clear chances, before Coach Rafael Benitez decided to take him off.

He followed the disappointing performance up with another poor showing against Watford on the weekend.

Furthermore, he's yet to score a goal in the league this season and has just 1 assist to his name, despite featuring in 8 of the 9 games.

It's obvious that the former Arsenal midfielder is currently going through a rough patch and Gernot Rohr has to afford to go into the match against Liberia and Cape Verde without alternatives.

Finding an alternative, does not mean he should be completely dropped from the squad, but Rohr should invite another creative midfielder who can do the job should Iwobi fail to click.

The two games are important and Super Eagles can't afford to gamble, or feed players who are struggling to find their form at the moment.

Iwobi needs help to find his form again, and leaving him out of the starting eleven might just be the beginning of his recovery.

---

Seyi Alao is a football writer and pundit. He has worked with brands like brila.net, Footballlive.ng, it'sagoal.com, Opera News and Ogun State Television. Follow him on Twitter @Seyialao

----