Wales international Hennessey signs new deal with Palace

Welsh international goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has not been deterred by Crystal Palace bringing in Spaniard Vincente Guaita, signing a new three year contract with the Premier League club on Wednesday.

(AFP)
The 31-year-old -- capped 76 times and a key member of the Wales side which reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals losing to eventual champions Portugal -- joined Palace from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2014.

Hennessey, who became Palace's first choice goalkeeper in the 2015/16 campaign, said the superb form the team showed towards the end of last season under Roy Hodgson was a major factor in signing on for another spell.

"I'm really happy to commit my future to the club," he told the Palace website.

"I've always said how much I enjoy playing football here and the way we ended last season shows what we're capable of achieving as a team.

"Now I just want to concentrate on preparing for the new season and play my part in helping the club push on to the next level."

Hodgson steered Palace to safety and 11th spot in a remarkable rescue act after they lost their first seven matches last season.

Hennessey committed himself the day after former French international Yohan Cabaye, another of the players pivotal to Palace's recovery, left for Dubai outfit Al Nasr after deciding not to extend his expiring contract.

