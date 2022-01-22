AFCON2021: Wahbi Khaziri and 11 others to miss Super Eagles R16 clash

At the media center of the Roumdje Adjia Stadium, Garoua on Saturday, January 22, 2022, Kebaier was absent and represented by his Tunisian assistant, coach Jalal Al-Qadri, who addressed journalists during their pre-match press conference.

Al Qadri revealed that the captain of the team, Khazri, and eleven others have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus which has ruled them out of the game against Nigeria on Sunday.

The other eleven players are Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Ben Slimane, Aissa Laidouni, Dylan Bronn, Ghaylène Chaalali,, Mohamed Romdhane, Aymen Dahmen Yoann Touzgha, Issam Jebali, Ali Maâloul and Ben Hmida.

Another player set to miss the tie this Sunday for Tunisia is goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha, who is suspended for the game, following the red card he received for violent conduct against the Gambia in their final match in the group stage.

Tunisia's Carthage Eagles qualified for the last 16 as one of four best third-placed teams in the group stage.

They lost two of their three group games with their only victory a comprehensive 4-0 win over minnows, Mauritania.