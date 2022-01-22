AFCON2021: Wahbi Khaziri and 11 others to miss Super Eagles R16 clash

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Super Eagles will face a weakened Tunisia team in Cameroon.

AFCON
AFCON

Several Tunisian players including captain Wahbi Khaziri and head coach Mondher Kebaier have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) round of 16 clash against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Recommended articles

At the media center of the Roumdje Adjia Stadium, Garoua on Saturday, January 22, 2022, Kebaier was absent and represented by his Tunisian assistant, coach Jalal Al-Qadri, who addressed journalists during their pre-match press conference.

Wahbi Khazri (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring in Tunisia's win over Mauritania in Limbe
Wahbi Khazri (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring in Tunisia's win over Mauritania in Limbe AFP

Al Qadri revealed that the captain of the team, Khazri, and eleven others have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus which has ruled them out of the game against Nigeria on Sunday.

The other eleven players are Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Ben Slimane, Aissa Laidouni, Dylan Bronn, Ghaylène Chaalali,, Mohamed Romdhane, Aymen Dahmen Yoann Touzgha, Issam Jebali, Ali Maâloul and Ben Hmida.

Tunisia will have a lot of players missing against Nigeria
Tunisia will have a lot of players missing against Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

Another player set to miss the tie this Sunday for Tunisia is goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha, who is suspended for the game, following the red card he received for violent conduct against the Gambia in their final match in the group stage.

Tunisia's Carthage Eagles qualified for the last 16 as one of four best third-placed teams in the group stage.

They lost two of their three group games with their only victory a comprehensive 4-0 win over minnows, Mauritania.

The Carthage Eagles lost to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the third-place game at the 2019 AFCON in Cairo, Egypt, and face off again on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Gerrard's Villa rub salt into Everton wounds

Gerrard's Villa rub salt into Everton wounds

AFCON2021: Wahbi Khaziri and 11 others to miss Super Eagles R16 clash

AFCON2021: Wahbi Khaziri and 11 others to miss Super Eagles R16 clash

Twitter Nigeria in a football frenzy as the Super Eagles proceed to the AFCON knockout stages

Twitter Nigeria in a football frenzy as the Super Eagles proceed to the AFCON knockout stages

Xavi maintains tough Barcelona stance on Dembele

Xavi maintains tough Barcelona stance on Dembele

AFCON 2021: Why Cote d’Ivoire will not win the big prize

AFCON 2021: Why Cote d’Ivoire will not win the big prize

Trending

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Nigeria 3-1 Sudan: 3 worrying signs for the Super Eagles despite comfortable win

Nigeria vs Sudan

AFCON 2021: To improve (against Sudan) Eguavoen’s Super Eagles must attack slower

Samuel Chukwueze (IMAGO/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew