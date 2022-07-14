WAFCON 2022

Zambia, Morocco make history by qualifying for World Cup, clinch semifinals tickets

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Two of four automatic tickets to the 2023 Women's World Cup were picked up on Wednesday night.

WAFCON 2022: Zambia, Morocco make history by qualifying for World Cup, clinch semifinals tickets
WAFCON 2022: Zambia, Morocco make history by qualifying for World Cup, clinch semifinals tickets

Africa's Tokyo 2020 Olympic representative Zambia, and 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) hosts Morocco both made history for themselves on Wednesday night, as they recorded crucial quarterfinal wins over Senegal and Botswana.

Recommended articles

The first two, of four quarter final games saw winners of both clashes, not only progress to the semi finals of the competition slated for next Monday, but also qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Here is a quick round-up of Wednesday's quarterfinal games.

Zambia's Copper Queens created history on Wednesday night by defeating Senegal in penalty shootouts at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, to qualify for their first World Cup and their first WAFCON semifinal.

ALSO READ: Cameroon vs Nigeria: Can lightning strike the 10th time for the Super Falcons?

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Cameroon

Super Falcons to face World champions USA

After a fiercely contested 120 minutes of football, which ended in a 1-1 draw, Zambia prevailed 4-2 in the shootouts.

Zambia's Copper Queens have previously never made as far as the semifinals of a WAFCON
Zambia's Copper Queens have previously never made as far as the semifinals of a WAFCON CAF

Nguenar Ndiaye broke the tie shortly after the hour mark when she received the ball inside the box unmarked, to tuck in the opener for the Teranga Lionesses.

Zambia then got the equalizer in the 70th minute as Avell Chitundu scored from close-range to put the game at par.

Neither team succeeded in finding the back of the net again, both in regulation and extra time, forcing a shootout.

Zambia ended up winning the tiebreak, scoring four of their five spot kicks: as compared to Senegal's converted two, with goalkeeper Hazel Natasha Nali scoring the crucial. In addition to advancing to the WAFCON semifinals for the first time, Zambia earned also a spot in the 2023 Women's World Cup, to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

Hosts Morocco took a giant leap into the WAFCON semifinals - for the first time - by defeating daring debutants Botswana 2-1, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Morocco got the game underway as early as the 3rd minute after Sanaa Mssoudy stretched onto a free kick, beating Sedilame Boseja in Botswana's goal.

Morocco made their first semifinals at a WAFCON
Morocco made their first semifinals at a WAFCON CAF

The Lionesses' lead did not last, however, as Keitumetse Dithebe swivelled a freekick in the 7th minute, into the top right corner of Morocco's goal.

Morocco came close a couple more times, with some attempts even hitting the crossbar, but were unable to break the tie.

They finally did the just a minute before the hour mark as Yasmin Mrabet, synonymous with their opener, connected onto another freekick, heading it past Botswana's keeper Boseja.

The hosts will go on, to be declared victors at full-time, sending the stadium into massive eruptions. Like Zambia, Morocco not only makes the WAFCON semifinals for the first time but also qualifies for its first FIFA Women's World Cup.

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • WAFCON 2022: Zambia, Morocco make history by qualifying for World Cup, clinch semifinals tickets

    Zambia, Morocco make history by qualifying for World Cup, clinch semifinals tickets

  • Portugal pushed defending champions Netherlands to their limits.

    Van de Donk settles 5-goal thriller as defending champions Netherlands survive valiant Portugal

  • Pulse Sports Transfer News Live

    Football Transfer News live updates

Recommended articles

Zambia, Morocco make history by qualifying for World Cup, clinch semifinals tickets

Zambia, Morocco make history by qualifying for World Cup, clinch semifinals tickets

Van de Donk settles 5-goal thriller as defending champions Netherlands survive valiant Portugal

Van de Donk settles 5-goal thriller as defending champions Netherlands survive valiant Portugal

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Reactions as Barcelona start pre-season with 1-1 draw against Olot

Reactions as Barcelona start pre-season with 1-1 draw against Olot

Official: Chidera Ejuke joins Hertha Berlin on 1-year loan deal [Photos]

Official: Chidera Ejuke joins Hertha Berlin on 1-year loan deal [Photos]

Cameroon vs Nigeria: Can lightning strike the 10th time for the Super Falcons?

Cameroon vs Nigeria: Can lightning strike the 10th time for the Super Falcons?

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
SUPER EAGLES

4 players who could have switched allegiance to represent Nigeria at the World Cup had they qualified

4 players who would have represent Nigeria at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana
WAFCON 2022

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Burundi

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Burundi