WAFCON 2022: Two Super Falcons in CAF's team of the tournament

The Nigerian stars were included alongside nine African players selected by CAF technical study group. Ajibade finished as the joint-top scorer in the competition with three goals and two assists to her name.

Ajibade and Ohale flying the Nigerian flag

The Atletico Madrid star scored against South Africa in Nigeria's opening game before further goals against Burundi and Cameroon. Meanwhile, Ohale was one of Nigeria's best players in the competition.

The Deportivo Alaves star was rock solid in Nigeria's defence, playing all the games. Ohale and Ajibade made the team despite Nigeria's failure to win a medal.

The Super Falcons finished fourth in the competition after losing to Zambia 1-0 in the third-place match. The result marked the first time Nigeria failed to win a medal in WAFCON since 2012.

South African players dominate CAF's XI

Meanwhile, South African players dominated the XI as expected. The champions have four representatives, followed by the losing finalist and host Morocco with three players.

In goal is Bayana Bayana's Andile Dlamini, while Margaret Belem, Bambanani Mbane, Osinachi Ohale and Zineb Redouani make up the defensive line.

Refiloe Jane, Grace Chanda and Chebbak Ghizlane are the midfielders selected. Ajibade, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Fatima Tagnaout lead the attacking line.