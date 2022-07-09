Day 7 Roundup: Burkina Faso, Uganda bow out, hosts Morocco finish with 9 points

While hosts Morocco made their home fans proud with a win in the country's capital, Uganda and debutants Burkina Faso told the competition their goodbyes.

Here is a quick round-up of Group A's final games.

Morocco 1-0 Senegal

Hosts Morocco cemented their place at the top of Group A with a 100% finish to the first round by defeating Senegal's Teranga Lionesses 1-0, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The 'Battle of the Lionesses' saw the first half of the game, end without goals, with many created opportunities for both sides, unable to be converted.

CAF

Morocco then scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute as captain Ghizlane Chebbak perfectly placed a penalty kick the hosts had been awarded. It was Chebbak's third goal of the tournament, taking her to the top of the scorers' chart.

With 9 points and the top spot secured, Morocco will now slug it out with the third-best team from Group C, in the quarter-finals, while Senegal as runners-up, will meet the winners of Group B.

Burkina Faso 2-2 Uganda

Debutants Burkina Faso and second-timers Uganda both exited the competition on Friday following a breathtaking 2-2 draw at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

The thrilling encounter took off as early as the 8th minute as Uganda's Margret Kunihira scored the opening goal.

CAF

Burkina Faso were then reduced to 10 women in the 17th minute as Nigerian referee Patience Madu showed Madina Rouamba a red card, mounting more woes on the Stallion Ladies.

They, however, got a breakthrough in the 35th minute as Adama Congo scored the equalizer.

It did not last for long though as Sandra Nabweteme gave the lead once again to Uganda in the 38th minute, but that too was shortlived as Adele Kabre scored Burkina Faso's second equalizer in the 41st minute.