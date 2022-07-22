WAFCON 2022

Nigeria vs Zambia: One last dance for bronze for the golden Super Falcons

Jidechi Chidiezie
Zambia, who have never won anything at a WAFCON, will hope to do so, and in turn, deny consolation for the Super Falcons who will be seeking solace in an unusual medal.

Super Falcons
Super Falcons

Friday will see the Super Falcons make one last rodeo in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), as they square off against the Copper Queens of Zambia.

Following Monday's semifinal heartbreak against hosts Morocco in front of a vociferous audience, Randy Waldrum's side will hope they can end the tournament on a high by grabbing a bronze medal.

Zambia, on the other hand, will hope they can get their first podium finish at a WAFCON having failed to win any medals or trophies at previous competitions.

But after defeats to Morocco, and South Africa, who will receive some respite in Casablanca?

On two occasions Nigeria clashed with Zambia at the WAFCON, the Copper Queens were handed a footballing lesson.

First, a meeting at the 2014 edition of this competition, saw the Super Falcons thrash a 10-woman Zambia 6-0 in the group stages.

Nigeria vs Zambia AWCON 2018
Nigeria vs Zambia AWCON 2018 Pulse Nigeria

Another meeting four years later in Ghana, ended in yet another Nigeria win, although this time, Zambia conceded just four goals.

Nigeria landed at this point, having lost in the semifinals to hosts Morocco.

Morocco 1-1 Nigeria (1-1 AET, 5-4 on penalties)

Cameroon 0-1 Nigeria

Nigeria 4-0 Burundi

Botswana 0-2 Nigeria

Nigeria 1-2 South Africa

Nigeria landed at this point, having lost in the semifinals to hosts Morocco.
Nigeria landed at this point, having lost in the semifinals to hosts Morocco. Pulse Nigeria

Zambia was unlucky in the semifinals, hence their having to settle for a 3/4th place finish.

Zambia 0-1 South Africa

Zambia 1-1 Senegal (1-1 AET, 4-2 on penalties)

Zambia 4-1 Togo

Zambia 1-0 Tunisia

Cameroon 0-0 Zambia

With Nigeria battling depleted legs due to suspension and injury, daring youngster Gift Monday could finally get her first start in the competition. The pacy forward nearly won Nigeria the semifinal clash against Morocco, however, her attempt in the dying embers of the game was denied by the crossbar.

Gift Monday nearly won Nigeria the semifinal against Morocco but was unlucky as her effort it the crossbar
Gift Monday nearly won Nigeria the semifinal against Morocco but was unlucky as her effort it the crossbar Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju

Another threat for the Super Falcons could be Peace Efih. The 21-year-old midfielder who scored one of the goals in Nigeria's 4-0 defeat of Burundi in the group stage, could also make another starting appearance in the absence of suspended Halimatu Ayinde.

For Zambia, it will be difficult to look past Grace Chanda who was one of the three nominated women for the 2022 Africa Player of the Year award. Chanda has so far, scored two of the Copper Queens' goals at this tournament, steering them to this stage of the competition.

Grace Chanda has been Zambia's most important player at this tournament
Grace Chanda has been Zambia's most important player at this tournament Pulse Nigeria

As dangerous as Chanda is 24-year-old Avell Chitundu. She not only won Zambia their first in the competition: their 1-0 group stage victory over Tunisia, but also ensured they did not lose in the quarter-final to Senegal.

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum: “We have two players suspended as a result of red cards in the last game, and we also have some players down with injury. So, there will be changes but we will go for the best legs that would give us victory on Friday.”

Zambia's coach Bruce Mwape: “We gave our all and created chances but we failed to take them and that was a mistake that we paid dearly for in the end. We have put that behind us and now, we want to win the bronze medals for our people.”

Jidechi Chidiezie

