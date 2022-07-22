Nigeria vs Zambia: One last dance for bronze for the golden Super Falcons

Following Monday's semifinal heartbreak against hosts Morocco in front of a vociferous audience, Randy Waldrum's side will hope they can end the tournament on a high by grabbing a bronze medal.

Zambia, on the other hand, will hope they can get their first podium finish at a WAFCON having failed to win any medals or trophies at previous competitions.

But after defeats to Morocco, and South Africa, who will receive some respite in Casablanca?

Head-To-Head

On two occasions Nigeria clashed with Zambia at the WAFCON, the Copper Queens were handed a footballing lesson.

First, a meeting at the 2014 edition of this competition, saw the Super Falcons thrash a 10-woman Zambia 6-0 in the group stages.

Another meeting four years later in Ghana, ended in yet another Nigeria win, although this time, Zambia conceded just four goals.

Path to the 3rd-place

Nigeria landed at this point, having lost in the semifinals to hosts Morocco.

Morocco 1-1 Nigeria (1-1 AET, 5-4 on penalties)

Cameroon 0-1 Nigeria

Nigeria 4-0 Burundi

Botswana 0-2 Nigeria

Nigeria 1-2 South Africa

Zambia was unlucky in the semifinals, hence their having to settle for a 3/4th place finish.

Zambia 0-1 South Africa

Zambia 1-1 Senegal (1-1 AET, 4-2 on penalties)

Zambia 4-1 Togo

Zambia 1-0 Tunisia

Cameroon 0-0 Zambia

Players to Watch

With Nigeria battling depleted legs due to suspension and injury, daring youngster Gift Monday could finally get her first start in the competition. The pacy forward nearly won Nigeria the semifinal clash against Morocco, however, her attempt in the dying embers of the game was denied by the crossbar.

Another threat for the Super Falcons could be Peace Efih. The 21-year-old midfielder who scored one of the goals in Nigeria's 4-0 defeat of Burundi in the group stage, could also make another starting appearance in the absence of suspended Halimatu Ayinde.

For Zambia, it will be difficult to look past Grace Chanda who was one of the three nominated women for the 2022 Africa Player of the Year award. Chanda has so far, scored two of the Copper Queens' goals at this tournament, steering them to this stage of the competition.

As dangerous as Chanda is 24-year-old Avell Chitundu. She not only won Zambia their first in the competition: their 1-0 group stage victory over Tunisia, but also ensured they did not lose in the quarter-final to Senegal.

The Managers

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum: “We have two players suspended as a result of red cards in the last game, and we also have some players down with injury. So, there will be changes but we will go for the best legs that would give us victory on Friday.”