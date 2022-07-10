Ever-ly dedicated to their national football teams, Nigerians have come out to run the rule on the all-important WAFCON 2022 game between Nigeria and Burundi.
WAFCON 2022: Nigeria vs Burundi: Nigerians predict how the crucial WAFCON game will end
Nigerians believe that the Falcons will be too big a Swallow for Burundi when they clash in the WAFCON for the first time tonight.
Nine-time champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria, take on newbies, Swallows of Burundi in the final match of the group stages.
The crucial game is slated for 9 pm on Sunday at the magnificent Rabat Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex.
Both teams find themselves in a very dicey situation, with a place in the knockout stages at stake.
Nigeria and Burundi cannot avoid to drop two points tonight or it could spell doom for either.
However, according to Nigerians, the no matter the threats from the Swallows, there will be only one outcome at full time today - a Super Falcons victory.
Take a look at what Nigerians have been saying as their darling Super Falcons face another stern test on the road to a tenth WAFCON crown.
While the reoccurring theme is an overwhelming victory for Nigeria's Super Falcons, here are two thoughts of caution for the team.
Join in on the conversation, what's your prediction on the Nigeria vs Burundi match tonight?
