WAFCON 2022: Nigeria vs Burundi: Nigerians predict how the crucial WAFCON game will end

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerians believe that the Falcons will be too big a Swallow for Burundi when they clash in the WAFCON for the first time tonight. 

empty
empty

Ever-ly dedicated to their national football teams, Nigerians have come out to run the rule on the all-important WAFCON 2022 game between Nigeria and Burundi.

Recommended articles

Nine-time champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria, take on newbies, Swallows of Burundi in the final match of the group stages.

The crucial game is slated for 9 pm on Sunday at the magnificent Rabat Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex.

Both teams find themselves in a very dicey situation, with a place in the knockout stages at stake.

Nigeria and Burundi cannot avoid to drop two points tonight or it could spell doom for either.

However, according to Nigerians, the no matter the threats from the Swallows, there will be only one outcome at full time today - a Super Falcons victory.

Take a look at what Nigerians have been saying as their darling Super Falcons face another stern test on the road to a tenth WAFCON crown.

empty AFP
empty AFP
empty AFP
empty AFP
empty AFP
empty AFP
empty AFP
empty AFP

While the reoccurring theme is an overwhelming victory for Nigeria's Super Falcons, here are two thoughts of caution for the team.

empty AFP
empty AFP

Join in on the conversation, what's your prediction on the Nigeria vs Burundi match tonight?

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • empty

    WAFCON 2022: Nigeria vs Burundi: Nigerians predict how the crucial WAFCON game will end

  • The Swallows of Burundi.

    'We have to fight" - Burundi talks tough ahead of 'dream match' vs TeamNigeria

  • Colorsport

    'I really like this player' - Former Arsenal defender wants to see this 'nightmare' at the Emirates

Recommended articles

WAFCON 2022: Nigeria vs Burundi: Nigerians predict how the crucial WAFCON game will end

WAFCON 2022: Nigeria vs Burundi: Nigerians predict how the crucial WAFCON game will end

'We have to fight - Burundi talks tough ahead of 'dream match' vs TeamNigeria

'We have to fight" - Burundi talks tough ahead of 'dream match' vs TeamNigeria

'I really like this player' - Former Arsenal defender wants to see this 'nightmare' at the Emirates

'I really like this player' - Former Arsenal defender wants to see this 'nightmare' at the Emirates

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Burundi

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Burundi

Nigeria vs Burundi: It's do-or-die for the Super Falcons

Nigeria vs Burundi: It's do-or-die for the Super Falcons

Day 8 Roundup: Zambia top Group B, Cameroon, Tunisia make the quarterfinals

Day 8 Roundup: Zambia top Group B, Cameroon, Tunisia make the quarterfinals

Trending

SCOOP

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend

'Nigeria is blessed' - Mikel Obi boasts about his country

Mikel Obi boasts about Nigeria
SUPER EAGLES

4 players who could have switched allegiance to represent Nigeria at the World Cup had they qualified

4 players who would have represent Nigeria at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana