10 things about Nigeria's 'star girl' referees at Women's AFCON, one is almost a PHd holder

Patience Madu and Mimisen Iyorhe were two of 40 match officials: 16 centre referees, 16 assistant referees and eight Video Assistant Referees (VAR), named by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to officiate in the 12th edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

It is not the first time both Nigerians are in line to officiate at a continental competition as this, as they were both, among the 32-woman personnel that officiated at the last edition of the WAFCON, held in Ghana in 2018.

Twitter/TheNWFL

At the men's event that was held between January to February, only Samuel Pwadutakam - an assistant referee, was named among a list of 63.

For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year, no male Nigerian official was named, marking the country's continued poor representation, or lack of it for more than a decade at global and continental tournaments.

CAF

However, Madu and Iyorhe shine on at regional and international stages for the Nigeria Referees Association while the light on the men's side remains dim.

Madu and Iyorhe are among pre-selected officials named by FIFA for next year's Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Here is more to note about these women set to call the shots in Morocco