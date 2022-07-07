WAFCON 2022

Day 5 Roundup: Togo surprise heavyweights Cameroon, Zambia start life with late goal

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Favourites Cameroon now stare a shock exit in the face, but still stand a chance to turn the tides.

WAFCON 2022 roundup: Togo surprise heavyweights Cameroon, Zambia start life with late goal
WAFCON 2022 roundup: Togo surprise heavyweights Cameroon, Zambia start life with late goal

The 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations progressed even further on Wednesday as Group B took centre stage with their second round of group games.

Recommended articles

For Zambia's Copper Queens, life finally started like they wanted, while for Tunisia's Carthage Eagles, the opposite was the case. Togo and Cameroon, on their ends, had to settle for a point with both sides, yet to win a game.

Here's how day five went down.

Zambia's second game against Tunisia at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca was an important one for the Copper Queens and they got precisely what they wanted at the sound of the final whistle - their first win of the tournament.

ALSO READ: Day 4 Roundup: Second group matches start as Senegal, Morocco qualify for quarterfinals

Where to watch the Super Falcons of Nigeria against Botswana

Asisat Oshoala injured, out of WAFCON 2022

The slick, exciting contest saw Zambia apply lots of pressure to the Tunisians throughout the game, with the North Africans' defence proving to be quite strong.

Zambia's Avell Chitundu struck in the 90+2nd minute to break Tunisian hearts in Casablanca
Zambia's Avell Chitundu struck in the 90+2nd minute to break Tunisian hearts in Casablanca CAF

However, Zambia finally broke the tie in stoppage time as Avell Chitundu finished past Tunisia's goalkeeper Soulaime Jaabrani following a superb assist from the tenacious Grace Chanda.

By breaking the hearts of the Tunisians, Zambia now boasts of four points, leading Group B ahead of their final group game with Togo on Saturday. Tunisia, sit in a close second with three points.

It was all a case of joy and delight for debutants Togo as they earned a hard-fought point following a 1-1 draw with Cameroon at Casablanca’s Mohamed V Stadium.

Togo sit in fourth with 1 point while Cameroon, in third with 2 points
Togo sit in fourth with 1 point while Cameroon, in third with 2 points CAF

Mafille Woedikou opened the scoring in the 28th minute from the penalty spot before Cameroon's Gotham FC defender Estelle Johnson levelled the scores ten minutes later.

Cameroon made several attempts, but Togo proved to be tenacious, repelling all of the Indomitable Lionesses' attacking efforts. Despite their best efforts, Cameroon were unable to breach Togo, whose elation at the final whistle was quite evident.

The result now means Cameroon sits in trouble in third in group B, and are still without a win. Togo themselves will hope they can get another shock result in their final game against Zambia, and secure more points enough to qualify from Group B.

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • 4 players who would have represent Nigeria at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

    4 players who could have switched allegiance to represent Nigeria at the World Cup had they qualified

  • WAFCON 2022 roundup: Togo surprise heavyweights Cameroon, Zambia start life with late goal

    Day 5 Roundup: Togo surprise heavyweights Cameroon, Zambia start life with late goal

  • Victor Osimhen, Rashidi Yekini, and Ahmed Musa all feature in the Top 10 Super Eagles all-time top scorers list

    Top 10 Super Eagles all-time top scorers

Recommended articles

4 players who could have switched allegiance to represent Nigeria at the World Cup had they qualified

4 players who could have switched allegiance to represent Nigeria at the World Cup had they qualified

Day 5 Roundup: Togo surprise heavyweights Cameroon, Zambia start life with late goal

Day 5 Roundup: Togo surprise heavyweights Cameroon, Zambia start life with late goal

Top 10 Super Eagles all-time top scorers

Top 10 Super Eagles all-time top scorers

Where to watch the Super Falcons of Nigeria against Botswana

Where to watch the Super Falcons of Nigeria against Botswana

Top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Sensational Gift Monday, Rivers Angels get nominations from CAF for July awards

Sensational Gift Monday, Rivers Angels get nominations from CAF for July awards

Trending

Clubless Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali surprisingly rejects ₦9.9million salary

Kelechi Nwakali rejected an offer from FC Zurich

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

Four players who didn't deserve to be nominated for CAF Player of the Year
SUPER FALCONS

WAFCON 2022: Profiling Nigeria’s 25-woman squad to Morocco

Super Falcons' contingent to the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco

Where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria vs South Africa

Nigeria vs South Africa kicks off at 6PM in Morocco