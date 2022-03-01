Voglsammer fires Union into German Cup semis

Andreas Voglsammer scores the winner for Union Berlin on Tuesday

Union Berlin reached the semi-finals of the German Cup for the first time in more than 20 years on Tuesday as a late goal by substitute Andreas Voglsammer sealed a 2-1 win over St Pauli.

Voglsammer came off the bench to hit the winner in the last-eight tie and send Union into the last four of the cup for the first time since 2000/01.

Second-division St Pauli took a first-half lead in Berlin when a free-kick by Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh found the back of the net.

Union drew level thanks to Sheraldo Becker's chip just before the half-time whistle.

Voglsammer capitalised on a long pass and a slip by St Pauli defender Jakov Medic to bang in the winner 15 minutes from time.

The 30-year-old Voglsammer then hit the post in stoppage time.

This is only the second time in the cup's 72-year history that four second-division teams made the quarter-finals, as most of the big clubs fell by the wayside.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich were crushed 5-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach in the second round last October in a freak result which set shock waves through German football.

Holders Borussia Dortmund were dumped out in the third round in January when a full-strength side featuring Erling Haaland lost 2-1 at St Pauli.

Union, last season's losing finalists RB Leipzig, Bochum and Freiburg are the four Bundesliga clubs still left.

On Wednesday, Hamburg host Karlsruhe in an all-second division tie, while Hanover 96 hope to upset Leipzig.

The semi-finals will be played on April 19 and 20, with the final at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on May 21.

