Vlatko Andonovski reveals why the USA are playing Nigeria

The USWNT will take on the Super Falcons in a double-header friendly encounter this month.

The first match takes place at the Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City on September 3, while the second match is at Audi Field in Washington D. C.

Andonovski expects a tough game

The four-time world champions will go into the match as the clear favourites, but Andonovski insists he expects a difficult manager.

The American-Macedonian coach revealed he picked the Super Falcons because they have the talents to trouble his side.

Pulse Nigeria

"It is more about a certain style [that Nigeria has] that will prepare us," Adonovski said in his press conference.

They are very dynamic, intense, and organised.

"It will be intense, physical, aggressive, and we will be ready to deal with their high press," he added.

Super Falcons looking for a morale-boosting victory

For Nigeria, it will be a huge challenge for Coach Randy Waldrum's ladies. The nine-time African champions will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing finish at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju

Nigeria finished a disappointing fourth, the second time they have ended a WAFCON competition without a medal. However, a win against the four-time world champions will send out a statement and relieve some pressure off Waldrum.