Vlatko Andonovski reveals why the USA are playing Nigeria

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The four-time world champions will take on the African giants in a double-header this month.

Vlatko Andonovski (L) says Nigeria will give the USWNT a good game
Vlatko Andonovski (L) says Nigeria will give the USWNT a good game

United State Women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski insists Nigeria's Super Falcons are the perfect opponent for his side.

Read Also

The USWNT will take on the Super Falcons in a double-header friendly encounter this month.

The first match takes place at the Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City on September 3, while the second match is at Audi Field in Washington D. C.

The four-time world champions will go into the match as the clear favourites, but Andonovski insists he expects a difficult manager.

The American-Macedonian coach revealed he picked the Super Falcons because they have the talents to trouble his side.

The USWNT will take on the Super Falcons in two double-headers
The USWNT will take on the Super Falcons in two double-headers Pulse Nigeria

"It is more about a certain style [that Nigeria has] that will prepare us," Adonovski said in his press conference.

They are very dynamic, intense, and organised.

"It will be intense, physical, aggressive, and we will be ready to deal with their high press," he added.

For Nigeria, it will be a huge challenge for Coach Randy Waldrum's ladies. The nine-time African champions will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing finish at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Super Falcons will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing WAFCON campaign
Super Falcons will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing WAFCON campaign Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju

Nigeria finished a disappointing fourth, the second time they have ended a WAFCON competition without a medal. However, a win against the four-time world champions will send out a statement and relieve some pressure off Waldrum.

The American tactician has been under criticism since the Super Falcons finished fourth at the 2022 WAFCON but will hope to lead the side to a morale-boosting win over the Americans.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Sure Belgian League betting tips and predictions

Sure Belgian League betting tips and predictions

Vlatko Andonovski reveals why the USA are playing Nigeria

Vlatko Andonovski reveals why the USA are playing Nigeria

How to cashout from the English Championship this weekend

How to cashout from the English Championship this weekend

Super Eagles' Omeruo denied first clean sheet as Leganes end losing streak

Super Eagles' Omeruo denied first clean sheet as Leganes end losing streak

Super Debut! Onyedika debuts for Club Brugge, replaces Mata in big win

Super Debut! Onyedika debuts for Club Brugge, replaces Mata in big win

Leicester City star out of Nigeria's friendly clash against the USA

Leicester City star out of Nigeria's friendly clash against the USA

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Ahmed Musa played his third game for Fatih Karagumruk.
SUPER EAGLES

Ahmed Musa's Karagumruk registers first win as ex-Liverpool star shines

Social media reactions to Juventus 1-1 draw with AS Roma
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Mourinho does it again' - Reactions as AS Roma refuse to be bullied by Allegri's Juventus