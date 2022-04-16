Vlahovic's late header saves Juventus blushes vs valiant 9-man Bologna

Juventus struggled against the modest team throughout the game before Vlahovic late goal rescued a point after a 1-1 draw against Bologna on Saturday evening.

After a rather dull first half from both sides, it was Bologna who took a shock lead seven minutes into the second half.

Former West Ham star, Marko Arnautovic latched on to a superb through pass from Soriano before rounding goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to put Bologna ahead.

Things would become tense late on when Bologna were dramatically reduced to nine men following red cards in quick succession to Adama Soumaoro and Gary Medel.

Juventus took advantage of their superior number to snatch a point at the dead when new signing Vlahovic headed in a cross from Alvaro Morata to seal a share of the spoils.

Heartbreak for the visitors who would feel they had done enough to take all three points.