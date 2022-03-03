COPPA ITALIA

Dramatic own goal helps Juventus edge narrow win over Fiorentina

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Lorenzo Venuti broke Fiorentina hearts with a costly own goal in stoppage time.

Juventus overcame Fiorentina courtesy of an own goal from Lorenzo Venuti
Juventus overcame Fiorentina courtesy of an own goal from Lorenzo Venuti

Juventus narrowly defeated Fiorentina in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-finals. The victory came courtesy of a stoppage-time own goal from Fiorentina full-back Lorenzo Venuti.

Jonathan Ikone almost put Fiorentina ahead in the 26th minute. The French-born player opened fire with his right foot. But his shot was wide on the side of the goal.

The first half was one-way traffic - Fiorentina continued to dominate Juventus but with no results.

Early in the second half, Ikone was once again causing problems for the Juventus backline.

In the 48th minute, the Frenchman found an opening to exploit before he unleashed a powerful shot that cannoned off the post.

Fiorentina winger Jonathan Ikone was electric out wide for La Viola
Fiorentina winger Jonathan Ikone was electric out wide for La Viola Imago

That seemed to wake Juventus up, and the Turin side began to find a way to penetrate Fiorentina's defence.

Before the hour mark, ex-Fiorentina player Dusan Vlahovic received the ball in a good area but was his effort was saved by Pietro Terracciano in Fiorentina's goal.

Former Fiorentina man Dusan Vlahovic struggled to get into the game against his former side
Former Fiorentina man Dusan Vlahovic struggled to get into the game against his former side Imago

Max Allegri introduced the pair of Alvaro Morata and Juan Cuadrado in the second half, and both men added a lot of pace to the attack.

The Colombian wingback repaid his coach's faith in stoppage time, playing an integral role in securing the win. After surging beyond Cristiano Biraghi, Cuadrado fizzed in a driven cross towards the penalty area.

Fiorentina's Lorenzo Venuti was left red-faced when his half baked clearance found its way into the back of his net.

Nikola Milenkovic watches helplessly on as Lorenzo Venuti turns the ball into his own net
Nikola Milenkovic watches helplessly on as Lorenzo Venuti turns the ball into his own net Imago

That goal proved to be decisive as there was no time for Fiorentina to snatch an equalizer.

Juventus take their slender lead into the second leg in Turin on April 21.

