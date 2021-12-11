Vlahovic strikes twice as Fiorentina sink Salernitana

Serbia forward Vlahovic lashed home the Viola's second five minutes after half-time and tapped in Riccardo Sottil's low cross six minutes from the end to make it 15 league goals for the season and move two clear of Ciro Immmobile at the top of the goalscoring charts in Italy.

Giacomo Bonaventura opened with a well-struck volley in the 31st minute while Youssef Maleh netted following a saved Vlahovic shot in the final minute as Fiorentina move up to fifth on 30 points, three ahead of sixth-placed Juventus who are at Venezia in Saturday's early evening match.

"Dusan is good, he needs to keep that hunger he has, he needs to keep training as he is... he has a tremendous future in front of him," said Fiorentina teammate Jose Callejon to DAZN.

Vincenzo Italiano's side are also four points from Atalanta in the final Champions League spot ahead of their trip to Verona on Sunday.

Vlahovic, 21, has now scored 32 Serie A goals in 2021 and is leading Fiorentina to what looks to be their best season in years.

With 10 wins so far this campaign Fiorentina have already beaten last year's tally and are aiming to qualify for Europe for the first time since 2016.

He had been targeted with insults by supporters earlier in the season after refusing to sign an extension to his current contract which expires in the summer of 2023.

However his form -- seven goals in his last five matches -- has brought the crowd in Florence back on his side.