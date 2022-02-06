Vlahovic makes title hint after netting on Juve debut

The 22-year-old showed why Juve shelled out an initial 70 million euros ($80.2 million) for his services with 12 minutes gone at the Allianz Stadium, racing onto Paulo Dybala's chipped through ball before sending a delicate lofted finish over Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo.

His 18th league strike of the season puts him level with Lazio's Ciro Immobile at the top of Italy's scoring charts and moves Juve into the top four, eight points behind league leaders Inter Milan after a 10th straight match without defeat.

"Juventus always point towards the top objectives, if they're in a competition the aim is to win it," Vlahovic told DAZN.

"I'm here to contribute, give my all match by match and then we'll see where we are at the end of the season."

Zakaria, who arrived on transfer deadline day for 4.5 million euros from Borussia Moenchengladbach, doubled Juve's lead on the hour to move them into Serie A's Champions League places.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are two points ahead of fifth-placed Atalanta, who fell to a shock 2-1 home defeat at the hands of lowly Cagliari in Sunday's early match.

They have played a game more than both Atalanta and Inter but there is a positive atmosphere around Juve after dream starts for their two new boys.

"It was crucial to win this match," added Vlahovic.