Vlahovic, Eriksen, De Ligt - 5 more players who could move in the January transfer window

Usually, there is little value to gain from the January transfer window, but this year's is filled with interesting situations ranging from clubs who are willing to cash in on players whose contracts are expiring to disgruntled players who are looking for more game time. There are gems to be had.

While we will leave out 'too-good-to-be-true' transfers such as Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Paul Pogba due to the complications of such moves during this transfer window, here are five players who are realistic targets for a move during the 2022 winter transfer window.

Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina

Sixteen goals in 18 league games, level with Mohamed Salah and behind only Robert Lewandowski in Europe's top 5 leagues, and with a contract expiring in June 2023 are the perfect reasons for a January move for Vlahovic.

AFP

The 21-year-old Serbian striker has confirmed he will not be renewing his contract with Fiorentina and the Italian side will be looking to cash in on him as soon as possible. Juventus, Inter Milan or Bayern Munich could be viable landing pads for the talented striker to continue his development.

Matthijs De Ligt – Juventus

AFP

Urged on by super-agent Mino Raiola, De Ligt is ready to call time on his experiment at Juventus in favour of a move to any of Europe's brighter lights.

Chelsea are an interesting option with the Blues almost certain to lose at least one top centre-back at the end of the season. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have all formerly expressed interest in the youngest-ever captain in a Champions League semifinal.

Christian Eriksen – Free Agent

Eriksen's case is quite different, having been released from his contract at Inter Milan after recovering from a cardiac scare during Euro 2020. He is thus free to move this January.

AFP

The Danish midfielder cannot play in Italy due to being fitted with a defibrillator but the 28-year-old could move back to the Premier League or secure a transfer to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

Kieran Trippier – Atletico Madrid

AFP

Trippier's sojourn in Spain seems to be coming to an end, and not necessarily in a bad way. Joining Diego Simeone's side has been a blessing in disguise for him with a La Liga winners' medal in the bank, all the while keeping his place in the England national team.

The 31-year-old could either make a step up to Manchester United or secure a final payday at Newcastle United. Whichever way it goes, January holds good tidings for the former Tottenham Hotspur man.

Philippe Coutinho – Barcelona

AFP

In truth, Coutinho is only one of the many players that could be leaving Camp Nou this January as the Spanish giants continue their quest to balance the books. Sergio Dest, Ousmane Dembele, and Frenkie de Jong all fall into the same category.