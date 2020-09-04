Nigerian forward Viv Solomon-Otabor has joined English second-tier side Wigan on a short-term deal the club has announced.

Solomon-Otabor joined Wigan on a free transfer after he left Bulgaria side CSKA Sofia in April 2020.

Ahead of the 2020/2021 season, the 24-year-old has joined Wigan who play in the Championship on a one-year-deal.

According to Wigan, the Nigerian had been training with them and featured in a friendly game for them on Saturday, August, 29.

The forward will wear the N0.17 shirt at Wigan.

Career

Viv Solomon-Otabor spent last season in Bulgaria

Born in London to Nigerian parents, the forward started his career at Birmingham City and played for the likes of Oxford City, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Portsmouth on loan before he joined CSKA Sofia in the summer of 2019.

An athletic and physical forward, Solomon-Otabor has not kicked on after his break-out season with Birmingham City where he was named the Young Player of the 2015/2016 season.

He is also the nephew of former Nigeria international Thompson Oliha while his father Victor-Banks Otabor played in Nigeria for Bendel Insurance, NNPC and Eagles Oil.

He has one cap for the Super Eagles of Nigeria which came against Brazil in a friendly game in October 2019.