Vincent Kompany's dad wins election to become first black mayor in Belgium

Vincent Kompany's father is now in the history books after he emerged winner of the Brussels municipality mayoral race.

  Published:
Pierre Kompany play Komapny's father has made history in Belgium (AFP Getty Images)

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has congratulated his dad Pierre who is the first black mayor in Belgium.

Pierre beat his oppositions by registering 28.38 percent of the total votes to emerge winner of the mayoral race Brussels municipality of Ganshoren.

Kompany's dad will serve as mayor for three years from 2018 till 2021 as the head of 25,000 people.

Vincent Kompany and Francois play Kompany and his brother have congratulated their father (Instagram/Vincent Kompany)

The Manchester City captain posted a short video clip with his brother Francois posted a short congratulatory video clip for the victory of their father.

Alongside the video clip, Kompany posted a message to explain the origins of his roots from African country DR Congo.

play Vincent Kompany is Manchester City captain

 

The video by Kompany was in French which is one of the languages he is fluent in.

 

He said, “‪History! We are so proud of you dad. Came over from DR Congo, as a refugee, in 1975.

Pierre Kompany play Vincent Kompany's father is the first black mayor in Belgium (Bruno Fahy Zuma Press Shutterstock)

“Now gained the trust of your local community becoming the first ever black elected mayor in Belgium! It was long overdue but it’s progress. Massive.”

Kompany is currently with the Belgium national team for the UEFA Nations League before he returns to Manchester City for their next league fixture against Burnley on Saturday, October 20.

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
