Vincent Kompany's dad wins election to become first black mayor in Belgium

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has congratulated his dad Pierre who is the first black mayor in Belgium.

Pierre beat his oppositions by registering 28.38 percent of the total votes to emerge winner of the mayoral race Brussels municipality of Ganshoren.

Kompany's dad will serve as mayor for three years from 2018 till 2021 as the head of 25,000 people.

The Manchester City captain posted a short video clip with his brother Francois posted a short congratulatory video clip for the victory of their father.

Alongside the video clip, Kompany posted a message to explain the origins of his roots from African country DR Congo.

The video by Kompany was in French which is one of the languages he is fluent in.

He said, “‪History! We are so proud of you dad. Came over from DR Congo, as a refugee, in 1975.

“Now gained the trust of your local community becoming the first ever black elected mayor in Belgium! It was long overdue but it’s progress. Massive.”