La Liga club Villarreal have turned down a €35m bid from Liverpool for Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze.

Chukwueze has emerged as one of the best young talents in the world at Villarreal where he broke out in the 2018/2019 season.

Samuel Chukwueze has four goals so far this season in all competitions (Samuel Chukwueze/Insatgram) Instagram

Although he hasn’t been as electric as he was last season, the Nigeria international is being watched by some of the biggest clubs in the world.

According to French Football, Liverpool submitted a €35m bid for the 20-year-old which was rejected by Villarreal.

Villarreal’s evaluation of the player is €65m which is also the amount listed as his release clause.

The report also states that Liverpool have identified Chukwueze as a cover for Mohamed Salah on the right side of attack.

Liverpool in January signed Japanese forward Takumi Minamino as cover for Roberto Firmino.