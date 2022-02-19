LA LIGA

Villarreal rest Samuel Chukwueze for crucial Champions League tie against Juventus

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Chukwueze started on the bench in Villarreal's away trip at Granada on Saturday

Chukwueze has scored 2 goals this season for Villarreal.
Chukwueze has scored 2 goals this season for Villarreal.

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has been benched for the first time since his return to Villarreal CF from AFCON2021 duties with Nigeria.

Recommended articles

Chukwueze is one of five changes made to the starting XI for their away match in the La Liga by coach of the Yellow Submarine, Unai Emery, with an eye on Tuesday's Champions League round of 16 game against Italian giants Juventus.

Seventh-placed Villarreal take on Granada in an important league game as they look to continue their push for European football next season.

However, the Submarines, who will also be looking to extend their mini-unbeaten run to four matches, have their eyes firmly fixed on the round of 16 match against Juventus next week at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Samuel Chukwueze (IMAGO/Omar Arnau/AgenciaLOF)
Samuel Chukwueze (IMAGO/Omar Arnau/AgenciaLOF) Pulse Nigeria

The 22-year-old has started their last two matches but have now been rested as they look to keep him and some key players fresh for the game on Tuesday.

Chukwueze has netted two goals and assisted another in just four La Liga starts for Villarreal this season.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Paola Schietekat could be sentenced to 7 years imprisonment and 100 lashes in Qatar after she reported she had been sexually assualted in Doha

    Mexican Woman faces 7 years in Prison and 100 lashes for reporting sexual abuse in Qatar

  • Chukwueze has scored 2 goals this season for Villarreal.

    Villarreal rest Samuel Chukwueze for crucial Champions League tie against Juventus

  • Al Ahly started the push for a record-extending fourth consecutive CAF Champions League trophy on Friday in Khartoum

    Ajagun plays 90 minutes for Al-Hilal as Al-Ahly kick-off CAF CL defence

Recommended articles

Mexican Woman faces 7 years in Prison and 100 lashes for reporting sexual abuse in Qatar

Mexican Woman faces 7 years in Prison and 100 lashes for reporting sexual abuse in Qatar

Like Buju/BNXN: 5 legendary sportsmen who changed their names

Like Buju/BNXN: 5 legendary sportsmen who changed their names

Villarreal rest Samuel Chukwueze for crucial Champions League tie against Juventus

Villarreal rest Samuel Chukwueze for crucial Champions League tie against Juventus

Ajagun plays 90 minutes for Al-Hilal as Al-Ahly kick-off CAF CL defence

Ajagun plays 90 minutes for Al-Hilal as Al-Ahly kick-off CAF CL defence

Betting 101: Manchester City vs Tottenham best odds and predictions

Betting 101: Manchester City vs Tottenham best odds and predictions

Leicester City congratulate Super Falcons debutant Ashleigh Plumptre

Leicester City congratulate Super Falcons debutant Ashleigh Plumptre

Trending

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Na man you be, Greatest of all time!': Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa's ₦2 Million donation to ex-Nigeria international Kingsley Obiekwu

Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa after his act of benevolence towards ex Nigerian International Kingsley Obiekwu
UEL

'An overload in his right knee' - Napoli explain why Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may not play against Barcelona

Victor Osimhen's absence may be the reason why Barcelona are victorious
UCL

Adeyemi and Adamu steal the headlines as Nigerians laud Salzburg's 'Wazobia connection', troll Overrated Bayern Munich after first-leg draw

Social media reactions to Salzburg's 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions league on Wednesday night
SUPER EAGLES

'World Cup qualification is non-negotiable' - NFF President Pinnick BOASTS after meeting Leicester City and Watford stars

The Super Eagles are not just going to the world cup to have fun

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon scores beautiful free kick in Ligue 1

Moses Simon scored a truly worthy match winner against Reims