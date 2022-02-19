Villarreal rest Samuel Chukwueze for crucial Champions League tie against Juventus

Chukwueze is one of five changes made to the starting XI for their away match in the La Liga by coach of the Yellow Submarine, Unai Emery, with an eye on Tuesday's Champions League round of 16 game against Italian giants Juventus.

Seventh-placed Villarreal take on Granada in an important league game as they look to continue their push for European football next season.

However, the Submarines, who will also be looking to extend their mini-unbeaten run to four matches, have their eyes firmly fixed on the round of 16 match against Juventus next week at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The 22-year-old has started their last two matches but have now been rested as they look to keep him and some key players fresh for the game on Tuesday.